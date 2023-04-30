Warriors vs. Kings live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 7 right now, start time, channel

Today, we tune in to watch the Warriors vs. Kings live stream because of two simple words: "Game 7." But as exciting as this is, Golden State fans are probably preoccupied with Game 6, as their team failed to close this series out on Friday.

Warriors vs. Kings live stream cheat sheet Date: Today (Sunday, April 30)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST / 6:30 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: ABC/ESPN3 on Sling TV (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The Kings, one of the biggest underdogs of the 2023 NBA Playoff live streams, out-balled the Warriors 118-99 in Friday's Game 6. Sacramento's Malik Monk (28 points) and De'Aaron Fox (26 pts with 11 assists) propelled the team to this decisive game.

On the other side of the court, Stephen Curry's 29 points weren't enough, while Klay Thompson contributed 22 and Kevon Looney added 13. The Warriors' shooters were firing blanks early, down 8-0 in the first three minutes. Golden State shot 37.6 percent from the field overall.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Warriors vs. Kings live stream online:

How to watch Warriors vs. Kings live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ABC or ESPN3? Even if you can't watch the Warriors vs. Kings live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Warriors vs. Kings live streams around the world

Warriors vs. Kings live streams in the U.S.

The Warriors vs. Kings live stream is on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games.

Instead, you may want to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month, but $63 per month for the first three months), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month, down to $65 per month for the first three months).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

How towatch Warriors vs. Kings live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. will be able to watch the Warriors vs. Kings live stream on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Arena.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Warriors vs. Kings live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Warriors vs. Kings live stream on SportsNet. It's airing on SN360 at 1 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Warriors vs. Kings live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Warriors vs. Kings live stream.

