WandaVision season 2 release date, White Vision, cast and latest news

Is WandaVision season 2 in the works? Marvel's first Disney Plus series was a major hit and generated a ton of talk on social media. But MCU boss Kevin Feige has been cagey about whether WandaVision season 2 is happening. He told reporters in February, "I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite 'No' to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision." Hey, that's not nothing!

We already know some of the show's storylines will play out in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, if WandaVision season 2 does get made, it won't be for awhile. Marvel's got a full lineup of TV shows planned for Disney Plus, going through the end of 2021 and into 2022.

WandaVision episode 9 did leave some threads unresolved, which may not be addressed in Doctor Strange 2. Plus, who doesn't want more Agnes, uh, Agatha (played by the queen, Kathryn Hahn).

Here's everything we know so far about WandaVision season 2.

Since Marvel hasn't confirmed it's making WandaVision season 2, there is certainly no release date.

If WandaVision season 2 does get a green light, though, it likely wouldn't premiere until late 2022 or even 2023. Marvel has a packed slate of upcoming Disney Plus shows. Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are all scheduled for 2021.

After that, there's Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and an untitled Wakanda series. Oh, and Loki is supposedly getting a second season, so that has to be slotted in somewhere, too.

WandaVision season 2 cast

The cast of WandaVision was led by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision.

They were joined by Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness; Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau; Randall Park as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo; and Kat Dennings as physicist Darcy Lewis.

If there is a WandaVision season 2, it seems highly unlikely we'd see any of the residents of Westview, like Emma Caulfield or Evan Peters.

WandaVision season 2: Where is White Vision?

One of the biggest unresolved storylines from WandaVision season 1 involves White Vision. In the finale episode, White Vision (made from Vision's vibranium body) faces off against Vision (the one created by Wanda's power).

Wanda's Vision successfully uses philosophy to neutralize White Vision, then gives him all of his memories. White Vision then flies off and his whereabouts remain unknown by the end of the episode.

But there's no way that that's the end of White Vision's story. Here is a powerful vibranium android, with all of Vision's memories, flying around somewhere.

If we do get a WandaVision season 2, perhaps Wanda and White Vision will meet again. Could they fall in love, even though White Vision doesn't bear the Mind Stone? That would definitely be an interesting test of the Ship of Theseus thought experiment.