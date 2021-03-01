WandaVision episode 9 release date: Longest episode yet tipped with huge battle

WandaVision episode 9 details Release date: Friday, March 5 at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Total episodes: 9

What is this dark magic that's brought WandaVision episode 9 to our doorstep? Somehow, the Marvel Disney Plus series is already coming to an end and we are not ready.

WandaVision episode 9 figures to be the longest installment yet. Which is good because there's so much left to unpack. As we noted in our WandaVision episode 8 recap, Wanda finally got her comics nickname Scarlet Witch and learned her powers didn't totally come from the Mind Stone.

But the appearance of "White Vision" in the mid-credits scene raises a lot of questions very late in the game.

The run time for WandaVision episode 9 maybe longer than normal. Before the season started, Shakman told TVLine that the entire series is about six hours long. The first seven episodes were 30-40 minutes long, while episode 8 ran for 47 minutes.

Redditor Plenty_Echidna_544 who posted a spoiler with the correct episode 8 run time has also revealed that the episode 9 run time is 50 minutes (including credits). That same post notes "Battle between the Vision/Maximoff household and the big bad will take place," which may have been a given, but sure has us ready to hit play.

WandaVision centers on Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the synthezoid Vision (Paul Bettany). After Vision dies in Avengers: Infinity War, a grieving Wanda uses her powers to create a blissful suburban bubble in Westview, New Jersey, modeled on the sitcoms she watched as a child. But Wanda didn't realize that there was another magical being inside the Hex, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

On the outside, S.W.O.R.D. and its acting director, Tyler Hayward, have nefarious plans that involve Wanda's magic and a rebuilt Vision android. Meanwhile, Monica Rambeau seems to have acquired some powers herself and may be the key to defusing the Hex situation.

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the WandaVision finale.

WandaVision episode 9, the finale, will be released Friday, March 5 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 9 is directed by Matt Shakman (who is helming the entire season). The writer is unknown.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

WandaVision finale trailer

Disney Plus doesn't have episodic promos for WandaVision like you see for shows on television. However, since this week is the finale, the service and Marvel may release a teaser or sneak peek clip. Stay tuned.

WandaVision will consist of nine episodes in total. Here are their release dates. All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET, on subsequent Fridays.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

WandaVision episode 2: January 15

WandaVision episode 3: January 22

WandaVision episode 4: January 29

WandaVision episode 5: February 5

WandaVision episode 6: February 12

WandaVision episode 7: February 19

WandaVision episode 8: February 26

WandaVision episode 9: March 5

WandaVision episode recaps

WandaVision episode 1: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the '50s (the tone is very Dick Van Dyke Show). They meet a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and deal with a last-minute, important dinner with the boss. But during that dinner, things go awry when the couple can't answer basic questions about their lives before moving to town. When the boss chokes on his food, Wanda commands Vision to save him. Then, everything returns to normal.

After the "credits" roll on the show-within-a-show, we see that it's been playing on a monitor with the logo for S.W.O.R.D. Comic readers will know that as the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which monitors alien activity. However, in the MCU, it stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

WandaVision episode 2: "Don't Touch That Dial

Wanda and Vision are now in the '60s (a la Bewitched) and performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision gets "drunk" after swallowing a piece of gum that tangles up his inner mechanical parts. At the magic show, he accidentally reveals his abilities, but Wanda covers them up using her own powers. At home, they see a strange beekeeper appear out of a manhole on the street. Wanda says "no" and time rewinds. Wanda is suddenly pregnant and everything turns from black and white to color.

WandaVision episode 3: "Now in Color"

Wanda and Vision are extremely colorful and wearing very '70s outfits in a setting reminiscent of The Partridge Family or Brady Bunch. The doctor makes a home visit and officially declares Wanda pregnant, so the couple starts outfitting the nursery and considering baby names. Wanda's pregnancy develops rapidly and in just a few days, she is ready to give birth. Vision runs off to find the doctor, while Geraldine helps Wanda through delivery of two boys (Tommy and Billy). But afterward, when Wanda mentions her own twin, Pietro, and Geraldine makes a reference to Ultron, Wanda expels her from the sitcom Westview. (Read the full WandaVision episode 3 recap)

WandaVision episode 4: "We Interrupt This Program"

Monica Rambeau wakes up in a hospital room to discover that her mother died while she was blipped out of existence for five years by Thanos' snap. She returns to work at S.W.O.R.D. and assigned to work with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo on a strange missing persons case. She gets sucked into the anomaly around the town of Westview. To get Monica back, Jimmy brings in Dr. Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist who figures out that Westview is broadcasting a TV signal. They watch the "WandaVision" show and identify several Westview residents as the "characters," but don't know why the phenomenon is happening. Later, Monica is ejected from Westview by Wanda. (Read the full WandaVision episode 4 recap)

WandaVision episode 5: "On a Very Special Episode ..."

Wanda and Vision are fully in the 1980s, with Wanda sporting big, poofy hair. Tommy and Billy grow up instantly from babies to age 5 and again to age 10. They also find a dog, Sparky. Vision goes to work, where he reads an email sent from S.W.O.R.D. That prompts him to "wake up" Norm, who panics about his real life before Vision puts him back into character. When S.W.O.R.D. sends a drone into Westview, a furious Wanda emerges and warns Acting Director Hayward to leave her alone. Upon her return, Vision confronts her over the truth about the town and its residents. Their argument is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor: Pietro Maximoff, Wanda's dead twin brother. However, as Darcy Lewis notes while watching on TV, he has been "recast. (Read the full WandaVision episode 5 recap)

WandaVision episode 6: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"

Wanda, Vision and the twins move into the late 1990s and early 2000s, in a style reminiscent of Malcolm in the Middle. It's Halloween and Wanda and Vision are wearing costumes similar to the ones their comic book characters sported. Vision lies and says he can't join the family's outing because he has to patrol for neighborhood watch, when he's actually exploring the outer edges of Westview. Wanda and her brother, Pietro, take Billy and Tommy trick or treating. He asks her about the creation of Westview. Meanwhile, outside of town, Acting Director Tyler Hayward kicks out Monica, Jimmy and Darcy for questioning his tactics. They find a way to hack into S.W.O.R.D.'s system and Monica and Jimmy depart to meet with a contact of hers that can get her back into the Westview bubble. During a disturbing encounter with Agnes, Vision learns he's dead. He approaches the perimeter of Westview, but leaving the bubble proves deadly to him. Alerted to his predicament by her son, Wanda uses her powers to extend Westview's borders, bringing in the S.W.O.R.D. camp. (Read the full WandaVision episode 6 recap)

WandaVision episode 7: "Breaking the Fourth Wall"

The show transitions to the 2000s/2010s, with what's clearly an homage to Modern Family. The characters speak directly to the camera, as if they're filming a documentary. Wanda wakes up after her Halloween expansion of Westview, but her powers are now acting erratically and the decor switches between various decades. Agnes drops by and offers to take care of the twins, to allow Wanda some time alone. Meanwhile, Vision recognizes Darcy from outside the Hex and wakes her up. Darcy explains what's going on and they attempt to drive back to the house. However, a series of obstacles leads them to conclude that Wanda doesn't want Vision to return yet. Outside the bubble, Monica's contact outfits her with a lunar vehicle. However, her attempt to drive through the boundary fails, so Monica runs through it herself. The passage alters her and she's able to see energy fields. When she confronts Wanda, Monica also displays some power of her own. Agnes arrives to tell Monica to leave and takes Wanda back to her house. There, Wanda notices the twins are missing and ventures to the basement to find them. Instead, she discovers a magical lair. Agnes enters and introduces herself as Agatha Harkness, a witch. She has been manipulating Westview, including sending Pietro, the entire time.

WandaVision episode 8: "Previously On..."

In a flashback, Agatha is on trial in Salem, Massachusetts in 1693. She's facing fellow witches in her coven, who accuse her of stealing dark magic secrets. When they attempt to take her power, she seemingly siphons theirs instead. In the present day, she explains her agenda to Wanda, which is understanding how and why the Hex was created. Agatha takes her on a memory trip, the first stop of which is her childhood in Sokovia. There, they discover that Wanda performed a probability hex over a Stark bomb to prevent it from blowing. The next stop is the HYDRA experiment that gave Wanda her powers. However, they learn that the Mind Stone merely enhanced her nascent abilities. Next, they witness a tender moment between Wanda and Vision, then Wanda visiting S.W.O.R.D. headquarters to retrieve Vision's corpse. However, instead of stealing it, Wanda says goodbye. She drives to Westview, where Vision had purchased a house lot. In her grief, her powers erupt and create the sitcom-like bubble around the town. Agatha ends the memory trip and holds Wanda's twin boys hostage. She declares that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. In a post-credits scene, Tyler Hayward uses remnants of Wanda's power from a drone to turn on the reconstructed body of Vision. (Read the full WandaVision episode 8 recap)