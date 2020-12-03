Trending

Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is today — but there's a catch

Will you be able to score a next-gen console?

Wondering where to buy PS5 or where to buy Xbox Series X? You're in luck. Walmart announced it will restock both today, presenting you with another chance to score a next-gen console before the holidays.

According to a tweet from the Walmart Canada Gaming account, PS5 stock will become available online today, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Xbox Series X stock will become available soon after at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Although the account that made the restock announcement belongs to Walmart's Canada brand, it's absolutely worth checking U.S. stock at that time. 

You can only buy one console per household, meaning there's likely a limitation in place based on your contact information or shipping address. That said, orders should arrive prior to Christmas, if you were hoping to have a wrapped console under the tree.

High-demand, limited availability and greedy scalpers have created headaches for anyone interested in buying the PS5 or Xbox Series X, especially through online stores. We wish you luck with your attempts today — who knows? Maybe enough people have either scored one already or settled on waiting until 2021.

No matter, we're tracking stock alerts around-the-clock, so be sure to check back often for updates on console availability.