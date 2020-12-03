Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is today — but there's a catch

Wondering where to buy PS5 or where to buy Xbox Series X? You're in luck. Walmart announced it will restock both today, presenting you with another chance to score a next-gen console before the holidays.

According to a tweet from the Walmart Canada Gaming account, PS5 stock will become available online today, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Xbox Series X stock will become available soon after at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Although the account that made the restock announcement belongs to Walmart's Canada brand, it's absolutely worth checking U.S. stock at that time.

You can only buy one console per household, meaning there's likely a limitation in place based on your contact information or shipping address. That said, orders should arrive prior to Christmas, if you were hoping to have a wrapped console under the tree.

🎮 What: #PS5 and #XboxSeriesX ONLINE ONLY restock.⏰ When: Thursday, December 3rd.- PS5: live at 11am EST.- XSX: live at 12pm EST.⛔ Strict limit of 1 per household. Due to high demand, shipping times may be longer than usual. Orders are planned to arrive before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/TmuMfB1QytDecember 1, 2020

High-demand, limited availability and greedy scalpers have created headaches for anyone interested in buying the PS5 or Xbox Series X, especially through online stores. We wish you luck with your attempts today — who knows? Maybe enough people have either scored one already or settled on waiting until 2021.

No matter, we're tracking stock alerts around-the-clock, so be sure to check back often for updates on console availability.