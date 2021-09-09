Vikings vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Vikings vs Bengals live stream puts two teams against each other that are looking to regroup after a disappointing 2020 season. Minnesota turns to their veteran quarterback to lead them back to the playoffs, while Cincinnati is hoping this NFL live stream will show their young franchise QB is healthy enough to regain the skills he showed in his rookie year.

Vikings vs Bengals channel, start time The Vikings vs Bengals live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The Bengals are looking for Joe Burrow to pick up from where he left off when he injured his left knee in week 11 last season. Burrow tore both his MCL and ACL in a 20-9 loss against Washington ending his season.

He is now back and Cincinnati has given him an old, “new weapon.” Ja’Mar Chase, the wide receiver who Burrow hit on nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the national championship game when LSU beat Clemson in 2019, was selected by the Bengals with the fifth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

The Vikings are hoping their offense reaches the potential many believe it has. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking to lead pro bowler wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson as well as pro bowl running back Dalvin Cook back to the postseason after missing the playoffs last year with a 7-9 record.

Jefferson also took home offensive rookie of the year honors last season catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

One target who is no longer with the Vikings is tight end Kyle Rudolph who, up until this season, spent all 10 years of his NFL career in Minnesota. He signed with the Giants in free agency. Irv Smith Jr. will be Cousins’ number one tight end target this season.

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Bengals. The over/under is 47.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Vikings vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Vikings vs Bengals live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Vikings vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the US, Vikings vs Bengals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Vikings vs Bengals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Vikings vs Bengals.

Vikings vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Vikings vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Vikings vs Bengals live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Vikings vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.