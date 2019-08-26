How to Live Stream the US Open Tennis Tournament

Djokovic has a target on him, as Federer looks to wipe his own Wimbledon loss from his mind.

Right now, the best lobbers in the world are hitting the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Can Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka defend their 2018 US Open wins? You'll need one of the best US Open live streams to stay caught up.

For Roger Federer, the US Open means going for the victory he failed to take at Wimbledon in July, when Djokovic beat him in a nail-biter. Federer is seeded at No. 3, meaning he's on the same side of the draw as Djokovic (No. 1).

Naomi Osaka looks to have a homecoming of sorts, as she became a huge star in the sport with her victory at last year's Open. Now a household name in tennis, with more endorsement deals than she knows what to do with, she's trying to spring back from early-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon.

What's the 2019 US Open Tennis schedule? The first round of men's and women's matches starts right now (today, August 26), and ends tomorrow (August 27). For most of the tournament, match play kicks off every day at 11 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. Pacific | 4 p.m. BST). The second round takes place during the following two days (Aug. 28, 29). Round 3 is, again, on the next pair of days (Aug. 30, 31). The men's and women's rounds of 16 take place on Sept. 1 and 2. Quarterfinal matches occur on Sept. 3 & 4. Sept. 5 marks the women's semifinals, and the following day (Sept. 6) will see the men's semifinals. Finally (pun intended) the women's final of the US Open is slated for Sept. 7, while the men's final follows on Sept. 8.

How can I watch or live stream the 2019 US Open in the U.S.?

ESPN owns the rights to the 2019 US Open, which means most fans don't need to spend too much time hunting for the matches. The self-proclaimed "worldwide leader in sports" is found in many cable providers' entry-level packages.

If you don't have a cable subscription, don't worry. You can still watch the match by signing up for a TV streaming service. Hulu TV ($44.99 a month), PlayStation Vue ($49.99 a month), DirecTV Now ($50 a month), Sling TV ($25 a month) and YouTube TV ($49.99 a month) all include ESPN at no extra charge.

If you're not near a TV, you can stream the final on ESPN's video streaming service from your phone, laptop or streaming box.

Formerly Watch ESPN, the network's streaming service is now built into the ESPN app, which is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PS4 and other platforms. After selecting the "Watch" tab in the ESPN app, just sign in to your cable provider to start viewing the match.

You can even stream the festivities on ESPN+ ($49.99 a year) subscription streaming service won't be showing the matches, but it will have additional coverage from the outer courts.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the 2019 US Open?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but still want to live stream the US Open and see who makes it through early play to later rounds, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice.

Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

How can I live stream the U.S. Open without a cable or satellite subscription?

Even cord cutters can watch the US Open. Some of our favorite live TV streaming packages offer ESPN (though the sports-obsessed FuboTV doesn't).

How can I watch the 2019 US Open in the UK?

Amazon has the exclusive streaming rights to the US Open all wrapped up. That means you need Amazon Prime Video (£7.99 per month) to stream the tourney, but there's a 30-day free trial to new customers.