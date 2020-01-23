The Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix: Release date, cast and everything we know

When The Umbrella Academy season 2 returns to Netflix, the show’s super dysfunctional family of superheroes will have another chance to prevent an apocalypse. Siblings, man. Can’t live with ‘em, can’t save the world without ‘em.

The first season of Umbrella Academy was one of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2019, ranking third behind Stranger Things and The Witcher. The series, based on the Dark Horse comics, centers on the seven adopted Hargreeves siblings, who were among the children born at the same time on Oct. 1, 1989 during a mysterious global phenomenon.

Now adults, they reunited for their father Sir Reginald’s funeral. When they discovered that an apocalypse is impending, they found it difficult to set aside years of distrust and bitterness to work together to prevent catastrophe.

In the finale, the apocalypse happened but the siblings were able to hit a reset button by time-traveling back to their teenage selves. But will they find a way to stop the apocalypse in this new timeline?

Here’s everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 2 including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 does not yet have a release date.

Netflix renewed the series in April 2019 for a second season. Production began in June 2019 and the cast finished filming in late November. Tom Hopper (Luther/Number One) and David Castaneda (Diego/Number Two) posted about the end of season 2 filming on Instagram. So did Justin H. Min (Ben/Number Six).

This will last 30 seconds...update. Umbrella is wrapped. The crew is amazing and I’m gonna sleep for a full day or so. David Castañeda A photo posted by @castanedawong on Nov 25, 2019 at 4:38pm PST

For season 1, seven months lapsed between the end of filming and the premiere. The Umbrella Academy is heavy on special effects, so post-production on season 2 is likely to be just as long.

Our best guess for the Umbrella Academy season 2 release date is June 2020.

Umbrella Academy season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

All the Hargreeves siblings will be back for season 2, so the returning cast members are Ellen Page (Vanya/Number Seven), Tom Hopper (Luther/Number One), David Castaneda (Diego/Number Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison/Number Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus/Number Four), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) and Justin H. Min (Ben/Number Six).

Since season 1 ended with the siblings time-traveling back to their teenage selves, we’ll probably see the younger versions of the characters played by T.J. McGibbon, Cameron Brodeur, Blake Talabis, Eden Cupid, Dante Albidone and Ethan Hwang.

Also possibly returning, either in flashbacks or ghost form, are Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace Hargreeves.

A bigger question mark is the status of time-traveling assassins Cha Cha (Mary J. Blige) and Hazel (Cameron Britton). The former died in the apocalypse but the latter escaped with his girlfriend Agnes (Sheila McCarthy). But since the show hit the reset button, they and their boss the Handler (Kate Walsh) could also be back.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is adding three new cast members Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) and Marin Ireland (Y).

The official Umbrella Academy Twitter account revealed some details about their new characters:

.@ritu_Arya_ is Lila. ☔︎ A chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. ☔︎ Unpredictable, mischievous, sarcastic☔︎ Twisted sense of humor pic.twitter.com/HFJIWxb6NbSeptember 10, 2019

.@MarinIreland is Sissy ☔︎ Fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom. ☔︎ Married young for all the wrong reasons. ☔︎ Eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer. pic.twitter.com/e2ycutWiejSeptember 10, 2019

Since they all appear to be in their 30s, it’s possible that Lila, Raymond and Sissy were among the 43 babies born at the same time on Oct. 1, 1989, just like the Hargreeves kids.

Umbrella Academy season 2 plot: What to expect

Plot details about Umbrella Academy season 2 are being kept under wraps, but it seems likely that it will pick up where season 1 left off. In the finale, Vanya had unleashed her powers (after previously believing they were non-existent) and blasted the Moon. The resulting debris fell to Earth and triggered the apocalypse. Number Five used his time travel powers to save the siblings by teleporting them to the past, which caused them to revert into teenagers.

That ending is different than the one in the comics, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens.

"The truth is, we don't know where they are. We don't know what happened to them," showrunner Steve Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I wanted this to really be the best of cliffhangers, in that you're like "Wait, what? What happened?" It gives us a lot of openness and legroom to tell the best story we can next year. But yes, the apocalypse is not solved. They did not save the world, which is a slight alteration of the comic. To me, it was the right Netflix cliffhanger. You really want people to go into the off-season saying, ‘I gotta know what happened,’ and that will be revealed when — hopefully — you see season two.”

Though the show has veered from the comics, the producers are still using the source material as a guide. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are still writing their comic series (they’ve finished three out of eight planned graphic novels) but have given a roadmap to Blackman and the writers, so this won’t be a Game of Thrones/George R.R. Martin situation.

The first season loosely covered the events of volume one and some parts of volume two of the comic. Umbrella Academy season 2 could also pull from volume two, “Dallas,” and volume three, Hotel Oblivion.

As comic creator Gerard Way told Indiewire , “ “I think right now there's only been a couple things used from Dallas (in season 1). If there's a potential season 2, I would think you would see some things potentially from ‘Dallas.’”

In “Dallas,” Number Five and Allison travel back in time to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, in the belief his death will prevent the apocalypse. Meanwhile, “Hotel Oblivion” revolves around the titular location, which is a prison where Sir Reginald Hargreeves sent all the villains that his children defeated (a la Arkham Asylum).

So, at this point, we don’t know a ton about season 2, but there is one bit of info the show has divulged — the title of the premiere episode is “Right Back Where We Started.”

we’ve seen the future The Umbrella Academy A photo posted by @umbrellaacad on May 17, 2019 at 5:26pm PDT

Is there an Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer?

No, Umbrella Academy season 2 does not have a trailer yet.

Umbrella Academy season 2 set photos: What we’ve seen so far

Umbrella Academy season 2 does not have any photos from the set, aside from the cast members' Instagram posts celebrating the last day of filming. Check back for updates.