Ozark season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Byrdes of a feather flock together. Ozark season 3 returns to Netflix at the end of March, and their destination is the new family-owned criminal enterprise: Marty's casino boat. Yes, Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) will use the casino to launder money for the Mexican drug cartel.

But family drama will continue to percolate, with Wendy (Laura Linney) fighting Marty for control and her brother finally coming to town. Meanwhile, Ruth Langmore (Emmy winner Julia Garner) is also looking to assert herself in her new role as the casino boat's manager.

And let's not forget all the bloody loose ends left at the end of the second season. Dead bodies are piling up; who's going to pay the price?

Here’s everything we know about Ozark season 3 including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Ozark season 3 will premiere Friday, March 27 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbTJanuary 8, 2020

Is there an Ozark season 3 trailer?

Yes, there is an Ozark season 3 trailer. Watch it below:

Ozark season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

All of the major series regular cast members will be back for Ozark season 3, including Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner reprise their roles as the Byrde kids, Charlotte and Jonah.

Emmy winner Julia Garner is also returning as Ruth Langmore, while Janet McTeer has been upped to a series regular playing cartel lawyer Helen Pierce.

Other cast members who are returning include:

Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Ruth's cousin

There will be a few new faces on Ozark season 3. Tom Pelphrey joins the cast as Ben Davis, Wendy's capricious and unpredictable younger brother. Jessica Frances Dukes is on board to play FBI agent and forensic accountant Maya Miller, who comes to the casino with one goal, to take Marty (Bateman) down and do it by the book.

Joseph Sikora will recur as Frank Cosgrove Jr., the hotheaded son of Kansas City mob boss Frank Cosgrove. He immediately clashes with Ruth when forced to work together in the new casino laundering business.

And Felix Solis is Omar Navarro, the ruthless leader of Mexico’s second largest drug carte. He attacks his enemies with both brutal violence and psychological warfare — as the Byrdes will personally discover this season.

Ozark season 3 episodes: How many are there and what are their titles?

Ozark season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, which are titled:

Episode 301: Boss Fight

Episode 302: Civil Union

Episode 303: It Came From Michoaca

Episode 304: Kevin Cronin Was Here

Episode 305: Su Case Es Mi Casa

Episode 306: Wartime

Episode 307: All In

Episode 308: BFF

Episode 309: Fire Pink

Episode 310: In Case of Emergency

Ozark season 3 plot: What to expect

Ozark season 3 picks up six months after the events of the second season finale. According to Netflix's official synopsis, "The casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

The casino is the Byrdes' biggest operation yet, and star Jason Bateman told reporters at the Emmys that it "provides us with more opportunities both positive and negative, some that are tempting and some that are calming. That affects the family in interesting ways, and certainly the relationship that Marty has with Wendy."

The casino and the cartel aren't the only headaches for Marty. There's also Cade Langmore's murder at the hands of a mysterious gunman. Suspects include Marty as well as Cade's daughter Ruth and nephew Wyatt. And since Cade himself murdered FBI agent Roy Petty, law enforcement is going to take a keen interest in all involved.

Marty will also have to reckon with his murder of Pastor Mason Young, which he committed in order to save Wendy. They incinerated his body, but also gave his baby to Darlene Snell (who killed her husband Jacob). There's been a whole lot of killing in the Ozarks and it's a tangled web that seems impossible for anyone to escape.