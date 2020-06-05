UFC 250 live stream: How to watch Nunes vs Spencer, card, price and start time

UFC 250 Nunes vs Spencer Start Time The UFC 250 main card is set to start at 10 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific | 2 a.m. GMT) tomorrow, June 6. Early prelim fights begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern.

It's time! UFC 250 live streams are about to begin, and we're eager to see Nunes vs Spencer in the co-main event, settle whether or not we continue to have a champ-champ double-title reign for Amanda Nunes, or if Felicia "Feenom" Spencer can take the featherweight title in the Lioness' first defense.

Yes, the big story tomorrow night is if Spencer can take a win over Nunes. While Spencer is a legit challenger in her own right (as a former Invicta FC Featherweight champion, who holds blackbelts in Brazillian Jiu Jitsu and Taekwondo), the champ is on a 10 fight winning streak.

Nunes (19-4-0) is also simply the bigger name, as she shocked the world and etched herself into the books by taking less than a minute to silence the too-talkative Ronda Rousey, and send her packing to the WWE. Spencer (8-1-0), however, may have fewer fights to her name, but her sole loss was a notedly valiant effort against Cris Cyborg.

Right before that match, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody "No Love" Garbrandt looks to be a bantamweight battle to see who can move up in the rankings. Assuncao is 5th-ranked in the division, with 10 wins by submission to his name, while Garbrandt is 9th ranked. Both are on the heels of recent L's, and looking to gain some traction.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 250 live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC 250

UFC 250 is exclusively on ESPN Plus, though its preliminary matches are on regular ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. ESPN Plus is ESPN's own streaming service, which it sells on its own and as a bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu in a cost-cutting package aimed at for cord-cutters.

While UFC 250 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 250 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 250 offer.

UFC 250 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. Eastern are on both ESPN Plus and ESPN, and the latter is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

UFC 250 card

Early prelims (6 pm Eastern):

Jussier Formiga (#4) vs Alex Perez (#9) [flyweight]

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark [light heavyweight]

Evan Dunham vs Herbert Burns

Prelims (8 pm Eastern):

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper [featherweight]

Ian Heinisch (#13) vs Gerald Meerschaert [middleweight]

Cody Stamann (#12) vs Brian Kelleher [featherweight]

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo [middleweight]

Main Card (9 p.m. Eastern):