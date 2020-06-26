Tom’s Guide Awards 2020: The very best products you can buy

The winners of the Tom's Guide Awards 2020 are in! After months of deliberation, discussion and testing, we've settled on our picks for the very best products you can buy in the tech world and beyond.
From smartphones that deliver amazing performance on a budget to OLED TVs that will blow your mind with their display quality, we've hand-picked the very best gadgets and services in a range of categories.
Many of the winners of our inaugural Awards are products that have dominated the top spots in our buying guides for years, while others were surprise contenders that stood out in categories such as smart home and software. We've also given out three special Headline awards for products that stood above all others in terms of innovation, value and design.
Read on for the full list of winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2020, and congratulations to all who took home the gold!
Editor's picks
- Innovation Award: Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Value Award: Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Design Award: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Mobile
- Phone Award: Apple iPhone 11
- Budget Phone Award: Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Smartwatch Award: Apple Watch Series 5
- Fitness Tracker Award: Fitbit Charge 4
- Wireless Carrier Award: T-Mobile
- Laptop Award: Dell XPS 13
- Tablet Award: Apple iPad (7th Generation)
TV & Audio
- TV Award: LG C9 OLED
- Bluetooth Speaker Award: UE Megaboom 3
- Soundbar Award: Yamaha YAS-109
- Headphones Award: Bose 700
- Wireless Earbuds Award: Jabra Elite Active 75t
Entertainment
- Streaming Service Award: Netflix
- Streaming Device Award: Roku Streaming Stick Plus
- Gaming PC Award: Alienware Aurora
- Gaming Laptop Award: Asus Zephyrus G14
- Gaming Headset Award: SteelSeries Arctis 7
- VR Headset Award: Oculus Quest
Software and Services
- Antivirus Award: Kaspersky Total Security
- Password Manager Award: LastPass
- VPN Award: ExpressVPN
- App Award: Google Recorder
Home
- Smart Home Device Award: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
- Router Award: Google Nest WiFi
- Camera Award: Sony a6100
- Monitor Award: LG 38GL950G UltraGear Gaming Monitor
- Printer Award: Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw Color Laser Printer