The LG C9 OLED leads the TV pack in the Tom's Guide Awards 2020

The LG C9 OLED is our favorite TV of the year even as the new 2020 TVs have come out to replace the superb 2019 model. But the LG C9 OLED remains our top pick for premium televisions nonetheless thanks to the superb quality offered by OLED, and an impressive feature set that still feels fresh a year later.

Plus, as new models come out and join our list of the best TVs , even the most premium sets from last year drop in price, making the LG C9 OLED more affordable than it has ever been.

The obvious draw for the C9 is clearly the brilliant OLED display, which uses LG's highly refined panel technology to deliver crisp, pixel-perfect contrast, vibrant color, and vivid HDR support. Simply put, the C9 OLED offers gorgeous picture quality, and that's the first requirement for any great TV.

But LG combines this impeccable display with great sound quality and a collection of smart features that outpaces most competitors even a year later. The LG C9 OLED looks good and sounds good, but the powerful processing and ThinQ suite of AI-powered smart features really pushed forward the definition of what a smart TV can do.

For starters, it's the first TV to have both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, giving you seamless access to the two most popular voice assistants on the market. This multiple-assistant aspect has since been aped by other smart TV makers, but LG was there first with the true innovation.

And LG's Magic Remote continues to be one of the most intuitive and flexible options for smart TV navigation we've seen. The motion sensing technology lets you point and gesture to open apps and pick shows, while a microphone lets you interact by voice and a scrolling clickwheel makes it easy to scan through long lists and rows of content.

It all adds up to make the LG C9 OLED not only a fantastic TV, but also a truly intelligent smart TV.