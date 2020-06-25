Jabra Elite Active 75t tops the wireless earbuds competition in the Tom's Guide Awards 2020

There’s a huge amount of competition in the wireless earbuds arena, but the Jabra Elite Active 75t has managed to top our best wireless earbuds list and have yet to be knocked off. And that’s why these buds have won our inaugural Tom’s Guide Award for the top wireless earbuds you can buy.

While they might look a little more on the sporty and on fitness side than other wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite Active 75t beat a whole suite of top-performing earbuds when it comes to sound. They deliver crisp and well-balanced audio backed up by strong battery life and virtual assistant support.

Throw in IP57 dust and water resistance and you have a pair of earbuds that you can take on your commute to the office as well as when you’re blasting out laps and reps at the gym. And their rather unassuming design means they will look decent weather you’re wearing them with formal office clothes or sweatpants and a t-shirt.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t do lack the active noise cancellation you'll find on Apple’s AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3 . But we found the 75t's passive noise cancellation to be very impressive thanks to a re-positioned four-microphone system that helps cancel out ambient noise from multiple angles.

Another feature to set the Jabra Elite Active 75t out from the pack is an impressive companion app that allows for a lot of sound customization. The HearThrough feature is particularly neat in that it allows you to open up the soundstage to hear what’s going on around you, which should suit outdoor runners very nicely. And if you’re feeling stressed, the Soundscape mode offers 12 unique settings to produce soothing sounds that should help relax you.

With all of these features combined and the excellent sound to top it all off, the Jabra Elite Active 75t is a worthy category winners in our first-ever Tom’s Guide Awards. And they set the bar for other wireless earbuds to beat as 2020 rolls onwards.