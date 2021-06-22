This IPVanish Prime Day VPN deal offers huge value at just $2.40 a month

We're seeing a whole load of bargains right now thanks to Prime Day deals, and IPVanish, one of the best VPN services on the market right now, is also getting in on the action.

We've seen a lot of movement in price from the US-based provider in recent months, but this is one of the best VPN deals of the lot. Anyone who signs up to a 1-year plan before June 28 will get a massive 68% discount, dropping the price to just $2.40 a month. That's $28.79 all-in.

This deal is also somewhat unusual in the VPN world, seeing as most other cheap VPN providers tend to lock users in to lengthy 2 or 3-year contracts to get a price that low. IPVanish's single-year commitment here offers great flexibility as well as a excellent value for money – the best of both worlds!

What's more, if you sling a few more cents IPVanish's way, you'll also get access to 500GB of SugarSync cloud backup. At just $2.66 a month/$31.99 a year, it's a great way to fully secure your entire online life in one fell swoop.

IPVanish VPN deal | Save 68% | From $2.40 a month

This is one of the best value deal on the market right now, and slashes 68% off IPVanish's regular price. However, it's only available until June 28, so if you want to bag it, you might have to act quickly. Plus, if it turns out IPVanish doesn't suit you, you're covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming VPN abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,600 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What's more, this new pricing change sees IPVanish challenge some of the top cheap services, and it also has the best monthly VPN price available today.

What's more, IPVanish also offers unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can install it on just about any device you own, and even share it out within your household.

However, if you're looking for our top-rated VPN, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it looks comparatively expensive compared to IPVanish, but you really do get what you pay for. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, at just $2.49 a month on a two-year plan – although that's not quite as tempting thanks to this latest price drop.

For flexibility and bargain value, IPVanish simply can't be beat right, and this deal is incredible value. A year of VPN cover for less than $30 all-in? We can't say no to that.