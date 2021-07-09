The Witcher season 2 gets release date of Dec. 17 — and a new teaser

The Witcher season 2's release date is finally confirmed. Almost two years after the show originally debuted on Netflix, we will see Geralt, Yennefer, Jaskier, Ciri, Lambert and the rest return on December 17, 2021. The news came out during WitcherCon, a live stream for fans of the video games, books and TV series.

We expect The Witcher season 2 to continue Geralt and Ciri's alliance into her training. Netflix also published a few new looks at the series, showing off another moment from Ciri's training and a hilarious shot of Jaskier. They're all below.

Ciri and Lambert (Image credit: Netflix)

Production for The Witcher season 2 started way back in early 2020, but was halted because of (of course) the pandemic. Then, Kirstofer Hivju (Game of Thrones' Tormund Giantsbane) tested positive for Covid-19. Production re-started in August, but then shut down again in November. Then, the latest road-bump saw Henry Cavill suffer a hamstring injury.

Previously, our first (very brief) look at The Witcher season 2 saw Ciri (Freya Allan) in training, and now we see a still of her and Lambert (Paul Bullion) mid-training, with blades drawn. Netflix's own tweet releasing the photo contained the caption "the student and the teacher, though from the sounds of it, not quite clear on which is which."

Their shot of Jaskier is more playful, with the caption "Your wishes (and demands) for new Jaskier content have been granted. Here's a preview of the bard in Season 2."

Jaskier (Image credit: Netflix)

WitcherCon also debuted a behind the scenes video featuring Anya Chalotra and Allan talking about Yennefer and Ciri's paths in the series.

Where is Yennefer? Well, previously, Netflix shared photography of her from season 2, with the caption "Fear not, she's out there somewhere." That said, she was tied up, and doesn't seem to have much control.

As for what else happens in The Witcher season 2? Set photos revealed that The Wild Hunt is on, and the fearsome Red Riders are roaming the lands.

In other Witcher/Netflix news, The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series has cast Sophia Brown (The Capture) into its lead role, following Jodie Turner-Smith stepping down.