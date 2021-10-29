The Witcher season 2 trailer is here — and it looks worth the wait

The Witcher season 2’s premiere date is drawing ever closer, and it looks like Netflix is about to ramp up the marketing to try and convince you to subscribe and tune in.

The streamer has just released a brand new trailer for the upcoming season, which is set to debut on December 17. Honestly, if the next wave of episodes can bring this kind of energy, it’s going to be a heck of a watch. Because, boy am I hyped.

Anyone that’s read the books or played the Witcher 3 will know where this season seems to be going. While Ciri commences her training at the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen, the Nilfgaardian invasion of the North is in full swing. Their leader, Emperor Emhyr, is looking for something, and he’s not going to stop until he gets it.

Obviously all the major players are back, and there are loads more new characters for fans to dig their teeth into. Not only is there a whole host of Witchers this time round, including fan favorite Vesemir, seemingly gearing up for battle, we also get a few glimpses at the villainous sorcerer Vilgefortz, and a better look at Game of Thrones’s Kristofer Hibjyu as the cursed Nivellen.

Oh and plenty of monsters, because what is a Witcher without monsters to kill? Just a dude with freaky eyes that nobody likes. Except Jaskier, who gets about five seconds of screen time and somehow manages to steal the whole show.

Honestly, it’s almost enough to make me forgive all the copious sins committed by the show’s premiere season. Like all the ghastly lycra armor the Nilfgaardians wore. Which, thankfully, is nowhere in sight.

All ten episodes of the Witcher season 2 will debut on December 17, and will be exclusive to Netflix. Here’s hoping it’s all as great as this trailer lets on.