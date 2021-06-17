Netflix customer service: How to get a real person on the line

Sometimes you need the help of a Netflix customer service agent. Fortunately, it's not that tough to track one down — using the steps below, I was able to chat with a representative in under I got a real live person on the other end of the line in less than a minute.

While I almost thought Kevin from Netflix could have been a robot, when I asked him what he had for dinner last night, his answer — chicken nuggets on rice — was so unique that I knew I was talking to a human. Unfortunately, don't think that reaching Kevin in a short amount of support is as easy as just finding the Netflix customer service number (which we have below).

The best streaming devices, ranked

What we know about Ozark season 4

Getting on the phone with a real human who can answer your questions, help you with your account and provide other Netflix customer services is a multi-step approach. And you can get a rep much faster if you know where to look.

Customer support agents can help you resolve billing questions, deduce why Netflix isn't working on your device, or even help you reset your password. They can help you cancel your Netflix subscription, too, but I bet they'll be more likely to talk you into keeping it.

How to get Netflix customer service now

1. Open Netflix.com and click Sign In.

(Image credit: Netflix)

2. Log in.

(Image credit: Netflix)

3. Open https://help.netflix.com/en/

(Image credit: Netflix)

4. Scroll down and click the Call Us button

(Image credit: Netflix)

5. Write down the code number

(Image credit: Netflix)

6. Call 1-844-505-2993 (or whatever the number in your area is)

7. Enter a number to confirm your language (1 for English, etc.)

8. Type in your service code from step 4.

9. Wait for a Netflix customer service representative.

And that, is how you get a Netflix customer service representative on the line. It worked for me, and I'm sure it will work for you. You may have a slightly longer wait than I did, though, as I called at 9:30 a.m ET, when the western half of the country was just waking up.

Once you've resolved this issue, you can get back to streaming the best Netflix shows. We've also got a guide for parents trying to find the best family movies on Netflix.