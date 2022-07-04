The Boys season 3 episode 8 release date and time — how to watch the finale online

Yep, the end is night. But for who? It's almost time for The Boys season 3 episode 8 release date, and we wonder how the Supes and Supe-haters are making it through to The Boys season 4. That said, a big showdown at Vought seems like an obvious end for this season of one of the best Prime Video shows.

The Boys season 3 episode 8 start time, schedule The Boys season 3's finale drops on Friday (July 8) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

We're all dealing with the big twist from this past week's episode. Homelander has a child he doesn't know about: Soldier Boy. Yes, Vought put Soldier Boy in a Russian ice bath because they'd already figured out how to make the better Soldier Boy, in Homie himself.

After this past week, things became a bit more grim for our antiheroes. Not only are we dealing with the truth about V-24 — that three to five doses can be lethal — but Butcher's not exactly telling his fellow user Hughie. The two, in fact, are en-route to pick up more doses as we creep towards a big confrontation between all involved.

Not that this past episode was short on Supes clashing. Annie January (formerly Starlight) tricked Homelander into airing much of his dirty laundry in public. Including how he killed Supersonic. Always remember to make sure nobody's broadcasting you on Instagram Live.

We can't stop praising The Boys season 3, and check out our spoiler-free The Boys season 3 review to see what I thought about the show's return. Want to know what to watch next? Check out our guide to the 17 shows and movies to watch in July.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Boys episode 8 (also, check out this video of Jensen Ackles talking about episode 7).

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 8 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3 episode 8 on Friday (July 8) via Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) . It is supposed to go live at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST, but some episodes, such as this past week's Herogasm, have gone up the night before.

This is the season finale of The Boys season 3.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 8 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Boys. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

The Boys season 3 episode 1, "Payback" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2, "The Only Man In The Sky" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 4, "Glorious Five Year Plan" — June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 5, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies" — June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 6, "Herogasm" — June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" — July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 8, "The Instant White-Hot Wild" — July 8