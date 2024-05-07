'The Boys' season 4 release date, trailer, cast and more

"The Boys" are almost back in town! The hit Amazon Prime Video series is returning soon and things are bound to get even messier (and bloodier) in season 4, as teased in a recently released trailer.

The acclaimed series, based on the comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson has diverged several times from its source material but has maintained the same satirical and often violent take on superheroes who abuse their power, offering a shocking view of a super-powered world far away from the noble heroes audiences are used to seeing on the screen.

Fans of the series were left with plenty of questions after the explosive events of season 3. Can Butcher and The Boys maintain their edge against a Vought tightening its grip? Will Homelander finally face true consequences for his actions? Here's everything we know so far about "The Boys" season 4.

"The Boys" season 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024 with the first three episodes dropping all at once. The show will then follow Prime Video's usual weekly episode model, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until July 18, when the season finale is set to premiere.

'The Boys' season 4 trailers

The full-length "Boys" season 4 trailer opens with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) trying to reunite the crew by apologizing for the mess he's made and the lies he's told. Meanwhile, Homelander is consolidating his power, which includes having Victoria Neuman getting closer than ever to the White House.

"The Boys" season 4 teaser trailer was released late last year, giving audiences their first glimpse of the much-anticipated Homelander trial, Victoria Neuman's run at Vice President, and hints at Homelander's son, Ryan, starting to take after his father. Check it out below:

'The Boys' season 4 cast

(Image credit: Prime Video via YouTube)

The confirmed "The Boys" season 4 cast members include many faces we've come to know and love (or loathe) including:

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban): A brutal leader determined to bring down mega corporation Vought and its corrupt Supes.

Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid): An ordinary guy determined to help Butcher take down Vought and bring the company to justice.

Homelander (Antony Starr): A psychotic and power-hungry Supe who has no problem killing innocents at will.

Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty): A conflicted Supe trying to change the system from within.

Reggie Franklin/A-Train (Jessie T. Usher): A washed-up speedster haunted by past mistakes.

Marvin T. "Mother's Milk" (Laz Alonso): A morally grounded member of The Boys with a strong sense of justice.

Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep (Chace Crawford): A narcissistic has-been Supe desperate to regain his reputation.

Serge/Frenchie (Tomer Capone): A skilled tech-wizard and loyal member of The Boys with a quirky personality.

Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara): A deadly fighter struggling to confront her past.

Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie): A ruthless Vought executive focused on image control.

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit): A secretly superpowered individual bent on becoming the next Vice President.

Ryan (Cameron Crovetti): Homelander's young son, who is grappling with his own emerging powers and his father's corrupting influence.

Despite Black Noir's apparent death last season, it has been confirmed that actor Nathan Mitchell will return as well for The Boys season 4, hinting that there might be more to this character's fate than meets the eye.

One character's fate who is up in the air? Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. Though he was sidelined after the events of season 3, actor Ackles has been cagey about the future of the character in season 4, and fans remain hopeful that he'll make an appearance, even though his character has not been confirmed for this new season.

Fans of showrunner Eric Kripke's previous show "Supernatural" may also recognize some familiar actors who have been confirmed to be playing new, undisclosed characters this season, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict. It is unknown if these actors will simply be cameoing on "The Boys" or will be playing substantial roles moving forward.

'The Boys' season 4 plot

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

"The Boys" continues to follow the story of Hughie Campbell and Billy Butcher, who are working to expose The Seven, the world's most famous Supe team led by the seemingly All-American superhero, Homelander.

In season 1, viewers learned how super company Vought creates Supes through a compound called Compound V, which was administered to children without consent, and then in season 2 the story takes a twisted turn as details about a mysterious Nazi Supe experiment and a horrifying telekinetic weapon come to light.

As dark details about the world of Supes continued to be unveiled in season 3, Homelander's sinister ambitions become more and more apparent to the public, culminating in the cold-blooded murder of a bystander at the end of Season 3, and the airing of his psychotic manifesto on national television.

(Image credit: Vought International / YouTube)

The official synopsis for season 4 describes "the world on the brink" with Neuman nearing the Oval Office and Homelander consolidating power.

On Instagram, the official "The Boys" account broke down some of the major plot points fans can expect to see this season, including the following:

- Homelander is standing trial and taking a splatter paint class. One of those statements is true.



- Butcher has six months to live, and still knows about that virus being cooked at Godolkin.



- Neuman is closer than ever to changing her title from ”Congresswoman” to ”VP.“



- Sage and Firecracker are two of the most dangerous supes you’ll ever meet, and let’s just leave it at that for now.



- Deep hasn’t changed one f****** bit.



- MM is still the team’s rock, just with less beard.



- Somehow, Noir has returned.

Though not official yet, "The Boys" will seemingly be coming back for season 5, as production has already begun on new episodes for the hit Prime Video series.