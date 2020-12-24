The Book of Boba Fett release date, cast, trailer and everything else we know

And now we know that The Book of Boba Fett is the next chapter of the Disney Plus Star Wars shows. It's one of the biggest surprises of The Mandalorian season 2 finale, but it had stiff competition thanks to the return of Luke Skywalker.

And, yes, this is just one of the many upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars shows. Star Wars: Ahsoka is at the top of our wish list, alongside The Mandalorian season 3.

We will open The Book of Boba Fett's first chapter in December 2021. We learned a lot about what's coming in The Mandalorian show-runner Jon Favreau's recent Good Morning America interview.

During the interview Favreau apparently either spoiled the exact date or misspoke, when he said "Christmas" before correcting himself to say "December 2021." He also revealed the show's new logo (which we've got below), and then revealed that The Mandalorian season 3 will go into production "pretty soon, following" The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett cast

It will shock nobody that Temuera Morrison (as Boba Fett) will star in the series. Morrison made his Star Wars debut in 2002's Episode II - Attack of the Clones, as Jango Fett, Boba's dear ol' dad. And since Jango was the template for the Clone Troopers, nobody's batting an eye that his son bears such an identical likeness (then again, few have probably seen both unmasked).

Ming-Na Wen will also return, as Fennec Shand, Fett's right hand. The actress is more than familiar with the world of nerdy TV properties, having recently played Agent May in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

That's all the casting details, but we also know that The Mandalorian's crack team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are back on board as executive producers, along with Robert Rodriguez. The Grindhouse director entered the Star Wars fold directing episode 14 of The Mandalorian — as a last-second replacement.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes

As it's still quite early, details are slim. But Small Screen claims someone told them "that The Book Of Boba Fett is only going to be four episodes long." That being said, I'm not betting on that claim, since the site doesn't have a proven track record.

An 8 episode order, as was the case for the Mando seasons, seems just as likely.

The Book of Boba Fett trailer

It would be disingenuous to claim the below video, which claims to be a teaser trailer, is actually a teaser trailer. In fact, it's what we all saw at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. It's the big reveal of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand's return to Jabba's old hut.

The Book of Boba Fett plot

The set up for The Book of Boba Fett is simple. Fett and Shand have now taken over the seedy crime world of Tatooine. We expect them to learn that offering bounties isn't as easy as claiming them.

The lack of Bib Fortuna crosses off one of a hundred or more names that could easily make cameos in the new series. And as the Mando S2 finale showed, the Disney Plus Star Wars series love to take those opportunities.