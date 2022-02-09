Book of Boba Fett episode 7 post-credits scene and ending explained

First, a spoiler warning for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7, aka "Chapter 7: In The Name of Honor." Yep, we're diving right into the events that ended the latest Disney Plus Star Wars season.

And before we break down who did what and who wound up where, allow us to reiterate that beyond this point lies death (and proof of life). The Book of Boba Fett's finale didn't pull a Mando S2 and announce a whole new show, but it did give us a glimmer of something new in that galaxy far, far away.

So, are we all good? Everyone watched the Book of Boba Fett finale, or just ready to be spoiled because you'd rather read about this show than watch it? Alright, let's strap on our jet packs and blast off.

The Book of Boba Fett's kill sheet goes in the red

The war to free Mos Espa didn't end without blood. But we knew that the Pyke Syndicate was trouble once it walked in (and scared off the Hutts) with the creepy Cad Bane.

Fett and Shand, though, came out clean. The titular main character of this story killed off Bane with the painful end of a Tusken gaffi stick. And while that death was pretty cool, and possibly what old-school Fett fans wanted from the bounty hunter, it did seem a little early for Cad Bane to leave the live action Star Wars universe. You build him up with those badass western scenes to dismiss him the next episode? Really?

The rest of the Pyke Syndicate? Shand took care of them. But when we count the "kill sheet" of the episode, we're mostly talking about how one character's confirmed survival balances out Bane's death. But, no, it's not the badass Wookiee warrior Black Krrsantan (who got the offer to heal at Boba's bacta tank).

An injured Fett told Shand, his tank is occupied right now, and in the post-credits scene back at Fett HQ, we learn who's occupying it.

Book of Boba Fett finale post-credits scene sets up the Robocobb

Yes, folks, anyone who thought the charming and debonair Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) was dead after being shot by Cad Bane? They were proven wrong.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 post-credits scene delivers a moment, back at Fett's hideout, where we see Modifier (played by musician Thundercat, aka Stephen Bruner) about to get to work on Vanth, his latest bacta tank enclosed patient.

And since Modifier has already saved Shand, and given her some robotic modifications, the hive mind of Twitter came up with the best nickname in forever: Robocobb.

Analysis: The Book of Boba Fett leaning into what works

If there's been a more divisive recent show on TV than The Book of Boba Fett, we haven't seen it. And this is why we're happy the finale keeps Cobb Vanth in the picture. Seriously, imagine how much fun Olyphant will be with robotic accessories! It's gonna rule.

Olyphant has been stealing every scene he was put near, so it's no surprise that the Disney Star Wars world is keeping him alive. We don't know if he'll show up in a potential Book of Boba Fett season 2 or Mandalorian season 3, but his continued existence is a light at the end of the tunnel for anyone who felt that this series was a bit too serious and slow.