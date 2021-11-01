The Book of Boba Fett trailer is here — and it feels like the start of something awesome

It's about time! The Book of Boba Fett trailer is finally here. The series, which drops on December 29, just got its first trailer — with a vibe that's new and needed for the world of Star Wars. And, of course, you can watch it below.

The footage starts off with a sign that the cool stuff won't stop just because this is a Mandalorian spin-off, as a robotic-looking spider crawls across the desert. It's got a big clear vessel of a mouth, with red fluid and some other stuff inside of it. And then it crawls past a building where our titular bounty hunter receives and dons his iconic helmet.

The clip begins with Fett (Temuera Morrison) saying "I am not a bounty hunter." His legacy is still alive, though, as someone else replies, "I've heard otherwise." Showing that people still know that he's the bad, bad man he once was.

This footage gives off a vibe of crime boss warfare — The Sopranos, but in space — and looks awesome. Check it out for yourself:

The bulk of the trailer picks up where we left off: Fett is on the throne of Jabba The Hutt, and seeks to rule the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. That said, he claims he wants to be a better kind of underlord boss. One who rules with respect instead of fear. After Fett dispatches with Bib Fortuna, he claims the throne and takes a dinner with the underworld bosses who he now needs as allies.

Quickly, we see that there are targets on his back. And so just like Jabba, Fett will have to threaten violence to make things work out. Or at least Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) will have to.

Analysis: More than just Mandalorian season 2.5?

Disney has not given us any signs of when The Mandalorian season 3 is coming, so many are looking at this spinoff as a snack to tide us over.

That said, this looks like it could be the beginning of something bigger — the crime show that the Star Wars universe could need to live and grow out of the shadow of the concluded Skywalker Saga.

The folks at Lucasfilm have a lot of work ahead of them, with the likes of Patti Jenkins and Taika Waititi signed on to helm new Star Wars films, and it's not hard to imagine that this Disney Plus show (and the others I'll get to below) could help create a fabric for a new saga or two. Disney's already used the likes of Loki and WandaVision to kickstart MCU Phase 4.

As seen below, Wen shared photos of swag given out to the cast and crew of The Book of Boba Fett. And said stuff refers to "The Book of Boba Fett S.1," which we're going to read into. The acknowledgement of this being the first season of this show suggests the definite possibility that a second (to be confirmed) season.

(Image credit: Ming-Na Wen/Twitter)

So, if The Book of Boba Fett is as good as its trailer looks, we've got reason to believe this is the start of another series.

The Book of Boba Fett isn't the only upcoming Star Wars show: the Star Wars: Andor series is confirmed, as are shows about Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Lando. It's unclear as to which of these shows could tie into upcoming movies, but The Book of Boba Fett definitely feels like the start of something new in that galaxy far, far away.