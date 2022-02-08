It's hard to believe, but it's time for The Book of Boba Fett finale on Disney Plus. The Mandalorian spinoff has been quite a wild ride, tracking Boba's attempt to take over Jabba the Hutt's old criminal territory as well as Grogu's Jedi training under Luke Skywalker.

The detour to check in on Baby Yoda has been exciting for fans, though it also showed that The Book of Boba Fett has a Mandalorian problem.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on February 9

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunners: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez

Total episodes: 7

While details on the Episode 7 plot are thin, we can speculate based on previous installments. Boba and Fennec are preparing to take on the Pyke Syndicate, the criminal enterprise that aims to take over Mos Espa. Mando returned from his trip (more on that below) to recruit Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Mos Pelgo, to their cause. But before he could rally the townspeople, he was gunned down by the ruthless bounty hunter Cad Bane.

The Book of Boba Fett finale looks like a showdown featuring several deadly bounty hunters, including Boba himself, Mando, Cad Bane and the Wookiee Krrsantan. The titular character's survival seems tenuous — we've already brainstormed all the ways the show can kill off Boba Fett.

The question is, will they get the help of a Force-wielding kid? Mando didn't get to visit Grogu, but he left his adopted foundling a beskar chainmail vest. Luke posed a choice to his pupil: the way of the Jedi or the way of the Mandalorian. If Grogu decides to follow the latter, he could arrive on Tatooine to deploy his growing powers. Or perhaps we'll have to wait until Mandalorian season 3 to see Baby Yoda again.

Whatever happens, we expect an explosive, action-packed finale. Here's everything you need to know about watching The Book of Boba Fett episode 7.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett finale on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is streaming on Disney Plus. Episode 7 drops Wednesday, February 9 at 3 a.m. ET.

The show's first season consisted of seven episodes. The status of future seasons is unknown.

For other stuff to watch on Disney Plus, you can extend your time in the galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars movies in order.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our recommendations on recent new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max and more.

Want to watch a classic on Disney Plus? It's the place to watch Cool Runnings online. As for what's coming up next on Disney Plus, read our who is Moon Knight? explainer for all the details about Oscar Isaac's upcoming MCU show role.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett finale internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes release schedule

Here's the release schedule for The Book of Boba Fett season 1.