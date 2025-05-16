9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (May 16-18)

A bouquet of fresh new movies and shows arrives this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more of the best streaming services.

Our weekend watch list is led by the series finale of one of the best shows on television, "Andor." The last three episodes trace the year before the events of "Rogue One," and if you haven't been watching "Andor," now is the time to catch up.

Two new high-profile series make their debuts. "Duster" comes from J.J. Abrams and stars Josh Holloway as a getaway driver for a crime syndicate, while the sci-fi action comedy "Murderbot" features Alexander Skarsgard as a cyborg who's developed independent thought.

On the movie side, "A Minecraft Movie" is available for purchase via premium video-on-demand and Oscar-winning drama "The Brutalist" is streaming on Max.

Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Andor’ series finale (Disney Plus)

The best “Star Wars” show wraps up in spectacular fashion as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) completes his journey from street-level survivor to a vital force in the Rebel Alliance, paving the way for the events of “Rogue One.”

The tension is sky-high, the action never lets up and the emotional moments hit with Force. “Andor” stands apart from the usual "Star Wars" fare — it’s gritty, gripping, and strikingly relevant to today’s political landscape. The final trio of episodes brings everything to a powerful, galaxy-shaking finale.

Episodes 10-12 streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Duster’ (Max)

J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan create this gritty crime saga set against the dusty highways of the 1970s American Southwest. Abrams reunites with “Lost” star Josh Holloway, who plays a getaway driver stuck between a merciless crime kingpin (Keith David) and a fiery young FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) dead set on bringing the whole operation crashing down.

“Duster” amps up the tension with roaring muscle cars, reckless choices and uneasy partnerships. “Bullitt” meets “The Godfather,” with a dash of “Butch Cassidy” thrown in for good measure.

Episode 1 streaming now on Max

‘Murderbot’ (Apple TV Plus)

Meet Murderbot, a rogue security unit that’s hacked its own AI, despises anything resembling emotions and would much rather be left alone to marathon its favorite space dramas. Unfortunately, it's stuck playing bodyguard to a bunch of well-meaning scientists, all while faking loyalty to the corporation that technically still owns it.

Alexander Skarsgård nails the dry wit in this adaptation of Martha Wells’ beloved sci-fi series. Think “Blade Runner” by way of “The Office” — if the break room was on a distant planet and the most cynical employee was a heavily armed android who definitely does not have feelings.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Bad Thoughts’ (Netflix)

Tom Segura lets his most chaotic impulses run wild in this dark comedy sketch series that feels like “Black Mirror” crashing into “Chappelle’s Show.” From conjoined siblings and sketchy male-enhancement schemes to unhinged gym rats and confused Peruvian moms, “Bad Thoughts” spins the most deranged what-ifs into brutally funny cinematic fever dreams.

Segura wears multiple hats as co-creator, co-director, and star, backed by a great ensemble (Shea Whigham, Dan Stevens and “Sopranos” alum Rob Iler). The result? A genre-smashing collection of jaw-dropping sketches that don't know the meaning of the word "restraint."

All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Love, Death and Robots’ season 4 (Netflix)

The animated anthology is back for a fourth round, and it’s every bit as bizarre, bold, and brain-melting as fans expect. Get ready for gladiator dinosaurs, prophetic felines, and rock gods made of string to take center stage.

Produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher, this new batch delivers 10 twisted shorts blending sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and jet-black comedy into a riotous explosion of stunning animation from some of the world’s most visionary artists. One minute you’re chuckling at overworked kitchen gadgets, the next you’re spiraling into an existential crisis.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 (FX)

Wrexham’s story gets even more intense as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds push their underdog football saga into new territory. Season 4 sees the team battling it out in EFL League One — their highest tier in 20 years — with eyes firmly set on climbing into the Championship.

The stakes are higher, the rivalries fiercer (hello, Tom Brady) and the financial hits? Brutal. With Humphrey Ker making ambitious plays behind the scenes and a Ukrainian family settling into the Wrexham community, the season packs its usual dose of grit, heart, and plenty of irresistible charm.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Hulu

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 2 (Hulu)

Secrets spill, alliances crack and the cease-and-desists keep flying in the wild second season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” This time, the drama’s juicier, the feuds messier and the return of an infamous OG swinger flips the whole social order upside down.

Taylor, Demi, Jen, and crew are barely holding it together as babies, backstabbing and #MomTok stardom collide. And when newcomer Miranda shows up ready to rewrite the narrative, the gloves come off fast. Forget sisterhood — this season, it’s survival of the fiercest.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘A Minecraft Movie’ (PVOD)

The hit blockbuster rmovie adaptation of the hit blockbuster video game digs into the latter’s blocky world and finds surprising heart beneath the pixels. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a merry band of misfits tumble through a portal into the Overworld, where imagination isn’t optional — it’s survival.

Director Jared Hess (of “Napoleon Dynamite” fame) brings his signature oddball charm to a kid-friendly quest that’s part retro gamer tribute, part goofy fantasy romp. And Jack Black is at peak Jack Black. Even non-gamers might find themselves mining a little fun here.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘The Brutalist’ (Max)

Disillusionment with the American dream has fueled stories ranging from “The Great Gatsby” to “There Will Be Blood” to “Fight Club.” In that vein comes “The Brutalist,” a sprawling (nearly four hours) fable that touches on ambition, capitalism, the immigrant experience, trauma, addiction, class and art.

Adrien Brody gives a masterful performance as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and emigrated to the United States. The patronage of a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) could be his ticket to success and recognition, but “The Brutalist” meticulously demonstrates that there’s always a price for your dreams — and it’s usually too high.

Streaming now on HBO Max