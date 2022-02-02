We suspect people may want to watch Cool Runnings online, as this Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, an event notable for a number of reasons. Not only have these games not been delayed for COVID-related reasons, it’s also the first winter games to feature a four-men bobsled team from Jamaica since 1998.

Cool Runnings Release date: October 1, 1993

Running time: 1h38m

Cast: John Candy, Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba

Obviously we can’t talk about the Jamaican national bobsled team without talking about Cool Runnings. The 1993 Disney comedy that covered Jamaica’s first ever trip to the Winter Olympics in 1988, plus the trials and tribulations of a tropical country sending a team to beat the cold-weather nations at their own game.

The movie also features John Candy in one of his final movie roles. Candy plays Irv Blitzer, the disgraced American bobsledder who trains the team.

The 4-man bobsled events don’t kick off until February 19, which means there’s no better time to check Cool Runnings out for yourself. It may not be the most accurate depiction of the 1988 Winter games, but it’s still a fun 90 minutes.

If you want to check out the real bobsled teams in action, be sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Winter Olympics online. If you’d rather stick with the movie, here’s how to watch Cool Runnings online in the U.S., U.K., and Canada

How to watch Cool Runnings in the U.S.

Cool Runnings is a Disney movie through, and through. As in, Disney made it originally, and didn’t pick up the movie by buying another studio. With that in mind it’s no surprise that Cool Runnings is available to watch on Disney Plus.

Subscriptions to the service cost $6.99 a month, or $69.99 for a full year.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Cool Runnings in the U.K.

As with the U.S., Cool Runnings can be found pretty easily on Disney Plus. Provided you already have a subscription to Disney’s streaming service, you can sit down to watch the movie at no extra cost.

Disney Plus currently costs £7.99 a month in the U.K., or £79.99 if you buy a whole year up front.

How to watch Cool Runnings in Canada

It should be no huge surprise to hear that Cool Runnings, the Disney movie, is also available on Disney Plus in Canada.

A Canadian Disney Plus subscription will cost you $11.99 CAD each month, or $119.99 CAD if you choose to commit for a full year.

