9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more (May 23-25)

Summer lovin’ and having a blast streaming! Memorial Day unofficially kicks off the summer season, and when you’re not enjoying the outdoors, you have plenty of options for new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more of the best streaming services.

Our weekend watch list is led by the finale of "The Last of Us" season 2, which advances Ellie's quest for vengeance against Abby in rain-soaked Seattle. Also on the TV docket is the return of "Nine Perfect Strangers" for a second season of wellness weirdness, as well as the debut of the dark comedy miniseries "Sirens."

On the movie side, "Fear Street: Prom Queen" brings more '80s slasher flick vibes to Netflix. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 finale (HBO)

The Last of Us Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The season 2 finale is gearing up for the moment fans of "The Last of Us" have been anticipating: a confrontation between Ellie and Abby.

After a season steeped in loss, vengeance, and moral gray zones, the tension has reached its boiling point. Will their encounter lead to healing, fury, or a haunting mix of both?

The finale promises unforgettable performances, gut-wrenching turns and explosive action. If the story’s been smoldering until now, it's about to ignite.

Episode 7 premieres Sunday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

‘Sirens’ (Netflix)

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This limited series hands you a chilled glass of rosé — then knocks it out of your hand with a smile. Created by Molly Smith Metzler ("Maid"), the dark comedy stars Julianne Moore as Michaela, a magnetic socialite with a penchant for being controlling and Meghann Fahy as the sister desperate to pull her sister (Milly Alcock) out of Michaela’s unsettling orbit.

Set over one wild weekend at a lavish beach estate, "Sirens" is sharp, sexy and just the right amount of unhinged. Come for the coastal charm and yacht club gossip, stay for the mind games and shifting power plays.

All 5 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2 (Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Nine new guests. One mysterious guru. And literally zero-degree chill. The mystery-drama from David E. Kelley, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, is back, with Nicole Kidman once again transforming into the enigmatic Masha Dmitrichenko.

This time, Masha is running a mind-bending wellness retreat in the frozen Austrian Alps. Her handpicked attendees — selected under strange and possibly suspect circumstances — soon realize they’ve signed up for something far more intense than meditation and massages. Season 2 brings a stacked cast, including Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, and Henry Golding.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Hulu

‘She the People’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s She The People | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry takes on Mississippi politics in a new comedy that’s as chaotic, heartfelt and funny as you’d expect from a Perry joint.

Terri J. Vaughn stars as Antoinette Dunkerson, a freshly elected Lieutenant Governor who’s about to find out that winning the race was the easy part. Now she’s juggling a sexist boss, a nosy public and a family that’s never heard of keeping things private.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter - Launches May 25 on TNT - YouTube Watch On

The world of "The Librarians" is back with a new twist. Callum McGowan plays Vikram Chamberlain, a Librarian from 1847 who accidentally unleashes a wave of magic across Europe — and ends up stuck in the modern day.

Now, with just six months to fix things, he joins forces with a brainy new team: a history buff, a science nerd, and a no-nonsense Guardian. From Agatha Christie-style murders to run-ins with vampires and a detour to Camelot, the spinoff offers plenty of fun for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 25 at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET on TNT (via Sling)

‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 premiere (Cartoon Network)

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

The popular animated comedy returns and somehow things are even more bonkers — in the best way. Space Beth is taking the lead this time, locked, loaded, and completely over it. Rick’s doing his usual chaotic thing, and Morty? He’s mostly just trying not to die.

This season dives into everything from bizarre Easter cults to cursed cornfields to multiverse mayhem that’ll have you questioning reality and wondering, once again, why Butter Bot still doesn’t have a job.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 25 at 11 p.m. ET on the Cartoon Network (via Sling)

New movies

‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ (Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” crashes the dance with a killer new chapter in Netflix’s cult-favorite horror franchise. After the blood-soaked trilogy that spanned 1994, 1978, and 1666, we’re back in cursed old Shadyside — this time in 1988, where the race for prom queen turns deadly.

The It Girls are out for blood (figuratively), until someone starts taking them out (literally). With big hair, bigger drama and a masked murderer lurking in the wings, this standalone movie is serving classic ’80s slasher flick vibes.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Mickey 17’ (HBO Max)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho heads into space for this darkly funny sci-fi satire. Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey, an “Expendable” worker who’s given the most hazardous, often fatal tasks. When he dies, he’s cloned, memories intact.

Mickey joins a journey to colonize the icy hellscape of the planet Niflheim, but when he survives a mission and returns to find Mickey 18 already printed, things get weird — very weird.

The movie skewers everything from tech bros to totalitarianism. You’ll laugh, cringe and maybe question your own replaceability.

Streaming now on HBO Max

‘The Last Showgirl’ (Hulu)

THE LAST SHOWGIRL | Official Trailer | In theaters January 10 - YouTube Watch On

Pamela Anderson delivers a career-redefining turn in this nostalgic drama (for which she was robbed of an Oscar nomination). She plays Shelly, a veteran Vegas showgirl whose 30-year revue is suddenly closing.

Directed with quiet grace by Gia Coppola, this film isn’t about the usual glitz; it’s a tender, bittersweet look at what happens when the lights go off and you have to figure out who you are without the spotlight. “The Last Showgirl” is a heartfelt farewell to old Vegas and the women who made it shine.

Streaming now on Hulu