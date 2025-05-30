9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on HBO Max, Netflix and more (May 30-June 1)

As May hands the baton to a sizzling June, there's no shortage of great things to watch this weekend on HBO Max, Netflix and more of the best streaming services.

Leading the TV pack is the return of "And Just Like That" season 3, with Carrie and company diving deeper into life, love and sex in the city. For something darker, the new detective series "Dept. Q" digs into cold cases, while "The Better Sister" tangles up murder with sibling drama.

On the movie side, "Mountainhead" comes from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong. If you enjoyed the show's darkly funny satire of terrible rich people, buckle up for an even more timely skewering of tech bro billionaires.

Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘And Just Like That’ season 3 (HBO Max)

And Just Like That... Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) returns, balancing the chaos of Manhattan real estate, a transatlantic romance with Aidan, and the daunting task of penning her debut novel. The working title? "Sex and the Cauldron" (that might be a joke).

Meanwhile, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) forms a new connection, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is deep in the trenches of teenage drama, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) wrestles with flirtation at the office and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) cautiously re-enters the dating scene. They're in their 50s and as fabulous as ever.

Episode 1 streaming now on HBO Max

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale (Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

After six gripping seasons filled with crimson cloaks, defiance, and vengeance, "The Handmaid’s Tale" comes to a close — and it won’t go out with a whisper. June (Elisabeth Moss) has undergone a harrowing transformation from subjugated handmaid to defiant rebel. It's been anything but easy, and now, the final chapter of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian world unfolds.

Will June reclaim Hannah and carve out a future free from Gilead’s grip, or does the regime still hold too much power? Prepare for high-stakes emotion, long-overdue confrontations and more than a few surprises.

Episode 10 streaming now on Hulu

‘Hacks’ season 4 finale (HBO Max)

Hacks Season 4 | Inside Episode 9 | Max - YouTube Watch On

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is reeling after her dream job as a late-night host has gone up in flames after speaking out against the network and refusing to fire head writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Both Debora and Ava are left staring down the big question: What now? Their creative partnership and friendship are finally rock-solid, yet this massive twist in their careers could put their bond to the test. Can they pull off one last reinvention ... together?

Episode 10 streaming now on HBO Max

‘Dept. Q’ (Netflix)

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This tense British crime drama comes from Scott Frank, the mind behind Netflix standouts "The Queen’s Gambit" and "Godless." Matthew Goode leads as DCI Carl Morck, a gifted detective demoted after a devastating incident derails his career and banishes him to the archives of the Edinburgh police force.

But fading quietly into obscurity isn’t in the cards. Instead, Morck digs into cold cases and stirs up trouble in the process. With a team of unlikely allies, he unearths dark secrets, challenges the status quo and reminds everyone that he's not finished yet.

All 9 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Better Sister’ (Prime Video)

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Think your family has a lot of baggage? You ain't got anything on the sisters played by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in this murder-mystery miniseries. They've both been married to the same man (not at the same time) ... and things get tense when he turns up dead.

Chloe (Biel) is a successful Manhattan socialite whose picture-perfect life implodes when husband Adam (Corey Stoll) is found murdered. Enter Nicky (Banks), her estranged sister, Adam’s ex-wife and the biological mother of Chloe’s teenage son. Her reappearance in their lives reopens old wounds and digs up long-buried truths.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Adults’ (FX on Hulu)

Adults | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

This comedy follows five twenty-somethings flailing through the chaos of their 20s in New York. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are living under one roof in Samir’s childhood home while navigating jobs, dating, healthcare and dinner parties with the grace of drunk raccoons.

They discover that adulting is hard. And trying to do it together? Total disaster. But at least they can have fun while cleaning up the mess.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Mountainhead’ (HBO Max)

Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

From “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong comes “Mountainhead,” a darkly comedic film that also ponders the foibles of billionaires. Armstrong wrote and directed “Mountainhead” in a matter of months, and it shows — the satire feels hot off the press

Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith play ultra-rich tech titans holed up in a gaudy mountain mansion, sipping whiskey while the world outside burns. They snowmobile. They write their net worths on their bare chests. One of them tries to sell a “vibe-forward” super-app. It’s absurd, profane and painfully timely.

Premieres Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (Disney Plus)

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest MCU movie Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully steps into his role as the new Captain America. With Steve Rogers' legacy looming large, Sam navigates a world on the brink of calamity.

When President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) transforms into the hulking Red Hulk, all hell breaks loose, forcing Sam to rally his team, including the ever-terrific Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), to uncover the plot behind Ross’s bizarre attack.

Despite an action-packed premise and Mackie’s undeniable charm, the film struggles to match its potential, leaving this MCU entry feeling more like a footnote than a fresh chapter in the saga.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ (Hulu)

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters November - YouTube Watch On

You probably didn’t catch this Oscar-nominated film — but you should fix that this weekend. Shot in secret by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof (now living in exile), it’s a taut, nerve-wreacking political thriller that use real footage of protests.

When a Tehran judge’s government-issued pistol vanishes, suspicion seeps into every corner of his home — and his mind. As an uprising erupts in the streets, his faith in the system cracks, and so does his family. The bold piece of filming got Rasoulof an eight-year prison sentence, a Special Jury Prize at Cannes and the aforementioned Oscar nomination for Best International Film.

Streaming now on Hulu