Get ready to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 on Disney Plus, because the penultimate episode of the season should be a wild ride. Last week set up the return of The Mandalorian and Din Djarin agreed to help Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in their war against the Pyke syndicate. But before he does, he has to "pay a visit to a little friend" — likely Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on February 2

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunners: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez

Total episodes: 7

Episode 6's plot remains a big mystery. It's possible we'll follow Mando as he visits Grogu, who is training as a Jedi under Luke Skywalker, then heads back to Tatooine to aid Boba in the finale.

Or, perhaps, the episode will focus on Boba and Fennec preparing to take on the Pykes. We don't know if Mando will return (possibly with Grogu and Luke in tow!) for this season, or if we need to wait until Mandalorian season 3 to see Baby Yoda again.

Whatever happens, we expect some juicy set-up to an explosive finale. Here's everything you need to know about watching The Book of Boba Fett episode 6.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is streaming on Disney Plus. Episode 6 drops Wednesday,February 2 at 3 a.m. ET.

The show's first season consists of seven episodes, which are released weekly on Wednesdays.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes release schedule

Here's the release schedule for The Book of Boba Fett season 1.