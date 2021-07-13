Team USA basketball vs. Argentina live stream: How to watch online

Team USA vs. Argentina start time, channel The Team USA vs. Argentina live stream is starting at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT today (July 13).

It will air on NBCSN, which is available on Sling TV's Blue package — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

When we fire up the Team USA vs. Argentina live stream tonight, we hope for a different kind of game for the Americans. They've lost both of their first two rounds of exhibition play (warming up for the Olympics): 90-87 to Nigeria on Saturday and a much wider loss of 91-83 to Australia yesterday.

All the while, Team USA's offense has been completely out of whack. You can say this team has never played together as a roster before, but there are expectations upon their shoulders. That said, the NBA playoffs are still going on, so we're not judging their losses too harshly. Some have barely had time between their playoffs exits and these games.

As they stand now, Team USA has a mix of stars, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Give this team enough time, they should be pretty good.

That said, we wonder if NBA owners are wondering how chummy these guys are getting. You never know when the next Banana Boat Team (remember when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul got very friendly in public?).

But that's a question for another day. Here's everything you need to see if Team USA can beat Argentina, or fall to a 0-3 record.

How to watch Team USA vs. Argentina live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your home court, and you can't watch Team USA basketball vs. Argentina live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



Team USA vs. Argentina live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Team USA basketball vs. Argentina live stream airs on NBC SN and Peacock, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT today (July 13).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list. If we had to choose, we'd go for Sling because it's also got TNT for the NBA playoffs, which we're also watching — which Fubo doesn't have.

Sling Blue is the package for you for NBC SN, as it also gets NBC (which is also accessible with one of the best TV antennas).

Cheaper Option Sling TV : You can get NBCSN and NBC in the Sling Blue package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like NBC, as well as NBC SN.View Deal

Team USA vs. Argentina live streams in Canada

Canadians can't watch the Team USA vs. Argentina game. It doesn't appear to be pn Sportsnet or TSN.

Americans visiting our friends in the great white north can check out a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch along live.

Team USA vs. Argentina live streams in the UK

Sorry, but stop me if you've heard this one before. The U.K. doesn't apparently have a way to watch the Team USA vs. Argentina game.

Out of town and want to use your regular streaming service? Check out a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch along live.