Target PS5 restock could happen this week — just in time for Black Friday

It’s been more than two weeks since the last Target PS5 restock, but the wait for another console stock drop could be set to end soon. That’s according to a reliable source who is tipping Target for an imminent PS5 restock.

Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, has claimed that Target could be set to restock the console as early as today (November 10) as the retailer’s warehouse received a “huge amount” of stock last week. This drop would come just as Black Friday deals are really ramping up at Target as well as rival retailers.

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target may hold a PS5 restock later this week.

Don’t get too excited though. Randall is quick to note that Target may not hold a PS5 restock and instead opt to continue building stock over course of this week in order to hold a bigger drop closer to Black Friday. Of course, there is also the possibility that Target will hold a smaller drop in the coming days and then begin building stock for a larger drop during the week of the annual sales event. Time will tell.

🎯 Target Update! Read full thread before asking questions—this isn’t great news.Target may not restock this week (but they could restock tomorrow, Thursday or Friday)The reason why is warehouse received a huge amount last week—and have not shipped them. They got more (1/4)November 10, 2021 See more

Based on this information it’s definitely worth keeping a close eye on Target between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET over the next few days. Target typically restocks during this time frame, so if there is a Target PS5 restock this week it’ll almost certainly happen within this early morning slot.

Jake Randall has previously called multiple Target drops ahead of time; his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. However, unless word comes directly from the retailer itself this tip-off shouldn't be taken as fact. Target restocking over the next few days does seem fairly likely, but it’s far from guaranteed to happen.

A drop in the coming days, or early next week, would be well-timed as Black Friday PS5 deals have officially landed. Right now you can save on a range of the best PS5 games and accessories. In light of this, the opportunity to buy the console itself would be greatly appreciated by many.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

