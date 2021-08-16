Too hot to sleep? This cooling Sweet Night mattress is 15% off today

Sick of waking up at night because you’re too hot to sleep? Us too, which is why we’ve been scouring the 15% off sitewide Sweet Night Mattress sale. There’s a range of cooler sleep solutions to get cozy with here, including the Sweet Night Breeze Mattress, now priced from $287 (was from $388) thanks to that 15% discount. However, the 8-inch twin size has now sold out. Simply plug in the discount code SUMMER at checkout to nab your saving before the sale ends.

While the Sweet Night Breeze is made of pressure-relieving memory foam (a material that traditionally sleeps warm), this model is infused with cooling gel. In theory, that means the Breeze should remain at a more sleep-friendly temperature while you’re lying on it.

There’s also 25% off sleep bundles in the Sweet Night mattress sale, plus 15% off bedding. These deals are worth a look if you sleep hot, as you can save over $50 on a cooling bed topper. This could be your ideal solution if you have invested in the best mattress for your sleep style, but would like to enhance its cooling, comfort and support for less.

Sweet Night Breeze Mattress: from $338 | From $355.30

Save up to $122 - The Breeze comes in 8, 10 and 12 inch depths, comes on a 100-night trial and is covered by a 10-year warranty. It’s also infused with cooling gel to better regulate temperature during sleep, while the triple-layered foam relieves pressure and reduces how much you’ll feel your partner moving.View Deal

Sweet Night 3 Inch Cooling Bed Topper: from $188 | From $159.80

Save up to $38 - This cooling gel and bamboo memory foam topper is designed to distribute your body weight evenly, so you shouldn’t feel pressure on areas such as your hips and knees. It also comes with a waterproof protector for better hygiene.View Deal

Sweet Night Original Cooling Pillow: from $49.50 | From $42.07

Save up to $8.90 - This isn’t the biggest saving, but this pillow is packed with 90% cooling gel-infused foam to help you sleep more comfortably if you ‘run hot’. Available in three sizes, and the machine washable cover is dust mite-resistant.View Deal

The Sweet Night Breeze is one of the most affordable cooling mattresses in a box we’ve seen. Even without this cheap mattress deal, the Breeze rocks a smaller price tag than our other cheap cooling favorite, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill (read our Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress review for more).

How much cheaper? The MSRP for a 12-inch queen size Breeze is $668 compared to $1,239 for a queen size Chill. That said, the latter is currently 35% off thanks to the latest Cocoon By Sealy mattress deals. Cooling mattresses do get very pricey – for example, last week we saw the arrival of the Serta Arctic and its eye-watering prices that start from $3,099.

So yes the Breeze is cheap, but is it any good? We haven’t reviewed it to see how it compares with the best memory foam mattresses yet, but on paper it talks a big game. In addition to cooling, it uses triple-layered foam to control motion transfer. If you share a bed with a restless partner, that could mean less sleep disruption for you as you shouldn’t feel them moving about so much. Sweet Night rates it as a luxury firm (5-7 rating), and the 400+ 5-star user reviews include how it’s ideal for back pain.

If you just want some accessories for cooler sleep, Sweet Night’s bedding is on sale too. Its best pillow for cooling is The Original, which uses 90% cooling-gel infused foam to regulate in-bed temperature. We always recommend a dedicated cooling model for hot sleepers, as even with a breathable pillow you’ll probably end up flipping it in the night. We talk about this in our Purple Harmony Pillow review, and while it isn’t a deal-breaker, it can be easily solved.

Read more: