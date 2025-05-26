Hot sleepers love this organic cooling mattress from PlushBeds — and now it's $1,600 off in the Memorial Day sales

Summer is upon us, bringing with it long and stuffy nights, especially for those among us prone to sleeping hot. One of our favorite beds for cooler sleep is the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Mattress, now $1,600 off after coupon code MEMORIAL100 at PlushBeds. That brings the cost of a queen-size to $1,749 (reg. $3,349)

The entries in our expert-selected guide to the best mattresses of the year all offer a certain degree of temperature regulation. The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss achieves this with naturally breathable materials: organic latex, wool and cotton. PlushBeds has also earned a host of mattress certifications to ensure safety for your sleep and the environment.



Notably, PlushBeds have increased the MSRP of its beds by $100 since Black Friday 2024. The coupon code knocks an additional $100 off the discounted price of the Botanical Bliss, making it the best deal we've seen for it so far this year. Head below for more details, or browse our general Memorial Day Mattress sales for other great deals.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress (twin): was $2,849 now $1,249 with code MEMORIAL100 at PlushBeds



Summary: This organic mattress is made from certified organic and non-toxic cotton, wool and latex — all of which are naturally breathable. In our PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex mattress hands-on review, tester Alex says, "You won’t feel cool or cold when sleeping on this mattress, but you won’t be hot either — resulting in a phenomenal sleep." It comes in two firmness levels: medium and medium-firm. According to Alex, who's slept on the medium-firm version, it provides an ideal level of comfort regardless of her sleep position, and it was also helpful for her occasional lower back pain.



Price history: At full MSRP, the Botanical Bliss comes at a premium price — but a regular 50% off mattress sale means you'll never have to pay that. There's an additional $100 off when you use the code MEMORIAL100, which translates to a very generous $1,600 off all sizes. This drops the price of a twin to $1,249 (was $2,849), while a queen is now $1,749 (was $3,349).



Benefits: 100-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping User score: ★★★★★ (4.9 starbased on 4K+ reviews)

Plus, you now get a chance to add a PlushBeds organic bedding bundle including a pair of pillows, sheet set and mattress protector, at just $99 as part of the current Memorial Day sale. That's a $799 value.

A sound option for couples and light sleepers, too

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to its outstanding temperature regulation, our hands-on reviewer, Alex, noted how well the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss limits movement transfer when sharing the bed with someone, placing it on par with the best mattresses for couples.

You also have the option to customize the comfort and support of your PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress by choosing the desired firmness level (medium and medium-firm) and height (9", 10" and 12") in line with your sleeping preferences, mobility level and room space.