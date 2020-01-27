Super Bowl commercials 2020: The best ads so far

You can already watch some of the best Super Bowl commercials of 2020 (or at least the trailers for some of them). That's right, if you just watch the Super Bowl for the ads, you don't need to wait or sit through the upcoming Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup on February 2.

Of course, if you do want to watch the big game, check out our Super Bowl 2020 live stream guide for everything you need to know to tune in. While the hype of Doritos' Lil Nas X ad is already playing for laughs online, Porsche's got a really great thrillride and Hyundai's making us laugh with material so good we're surprised it's not in an actual comedy show.

Planters' Road Trip (aka #RIPeanut)

The biggest story in 2020's Super Bowl commercials landscape is the death of iconic Planters mascot Mr. Peanut. Yes, you read that right, and you can see him plummet to his death here, in a video that co-stars Wesley Snipes (Blade, tax evasion) and Matt Walsh (Upright Citizens Brigade).

This ad is joined by a marketing blitz that you can track online with the #RIPeanut hashtag. Warning: some people are taking this joke to some zany extremes involving conspiracy theories of other famous deaths and the questionable legacy of Mr. Peanut, a monacle and tophat-donned mascot who promoted a company that sold his own species in jars, to be eaten.

Expect less of this promotion in the days before the Super Bowl, AdAge reports that Planters is pausing the campaign, in the aftermath of NBA great Kobe Bryant's death.

Hyundai Sonata: "Smaht Park"

Most commercials lean on being weird rather than being really funny. That's why I was elated to see this commercial — which is basically a G-rated version of star Rachel Dratch's "Sully and Denise" SNL bits with Jimmy Fallon — that takes a cool car feature and turns on its head. Because what's better than a car that can park itself in narrow situations?

Crazy New Englanders, and one of their favorite athletes. That's what.

Porsche's The Heist

Automobile giant Porsche spent 2 decades not making Super Bowl ads, and it's coming back with a fury with this fun and cinematic car chase video. Featured vehicles include 917K, Carrera GT, 918 Spyder, 911 RSR and 718 Cayman GT4. Oh, and they're joined by a new addition: the fully-electric Taycan.

Doritos + Lil Nas X: Yes, it's an Old Town Road remix

I thought I was Old Town Road'd out. The hit song of 2019 is still alive, though, and coming from Sam Elliott (yes, the cowboy from The Big Lebowski) of all people. Elliott strolls into a wild west bar, and recites, in his signature drawl, "I've got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached. Hat is matte black. I've got the boots that's black to match. Ridin on a horse, HAH, you can whip your Porsche, I've been in the valley, you ain't been up off that porch now. Can't nobody tell me nothin."

Or at least nobody could until the bass drops, suggesting we're actually gonna get Lil Nas X in the final trailer when it hits on Super Bowl Sunday.

Rick and Morty and Pringles

No, the Adult Swim animated series didn't learn its lesson after the McDonald's Szechuan Sauce incident: Rick and Morty are back in the food business. In this teaser for the upcoming Super Bowl ad, a cyborg version of Morty tells a classroom of 20 other cyber-Mortys that Cheddar, BBQ Wavy and Sour Cream Onion chips combine to a "3 layer dip stack," which sounds like Pringles' version of a Super Bowl dip platter. They all repeat the statement back, and it seems like a full trailer, revealing a new R&M-related flavor, is going to be announced at the Super Bowl. CNN reports these will be Pickle Rick-themed chips, which ... I'm not so sure about this, Rick.

What are Bill Nye and SodaStream up to?

Yes, The Science Guy himself, Bill Nye and the seltzer folks at SodaStream are an unusual collaboration, and they've seemingly got high hopes. This video suggests that their sights are set on Mars, which is highly questionable. Either way, I'm curious to see how this plays out during the Super Bowl.

Budweiser's using voice assistants to go back in time

The smart home is still ripe for parody. Or at least that's what this video from Budweiser, starring smart speakers of all shapes and sizes, suggests. The clip, which feels like what would happen if Toy Story met the WAZZAP campaign, thankfully ends with a good message: call a cab if you're going out drinking.

Rainn Wilson gets his Pizza!pizza!

Wilson, the actor best known for portraying Dwight on The U.S. Office, is seemingly struggling at his new gig as a pitchman. Yes, some company has hired the actor to come up with their next slogan, but he's hit a wall trying to find a new way to sell sliced bread. In the trailer, we see him obsessed, but in a post-Eureka moment, he's frightened by colleagues chowing down on Caesars' square slices.

Death, taxes and Super Bowl ads

This TurboTax ad gives pity to us, the tax-filers, who have enough complications in our lives as it is. This ad's good for a few chuckles, and argues that taxes shouldn't be the scary thing they are, when we accomplish so much already. Actor Keith L. Williams, who I saw in the movie Good Boys, makes a cameo in the trailer.