10 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (June 6-8)

June is off to a hot start, with a sizzling mix of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more of the best streaming services.

Returning favorites lead our TV weekend watch list. "Ginny and Georgia" season 3 adds legal woes to the mother/daughter dramedy, while "Resident Alien" season 4 spins up new adventures for the extraterrestrial doc.

In terms of debuts, the biggest one is "Stick," a golf comedy starring Owen Wilson giving major "Ted Lasso" vibes.

On the movie side, one of the best movies of the year is available on premium video-on-demand: "Sinners" is an electric vampire tale from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.

Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Stick’ (Apple TV Plus)

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If "Ted Lasso" won you over with its warm-hearted take on soccer, "Stick" might just tee up the same magic for golf. Owen Wilson plays Pryce “Stick” Cahill, a once-great golfer begrudgingly coaching a hotheaded 17-year-old prodigy who hits long and sulks hard.

Created by Jason Keller, the comedy mixes big laughs with surprising heart, peppered with cameos from real golf legends and viral YouTubers. Wilson, meanwhile, is in his sweet spot — rumpled, effortlessly cool and playing it just sincere enough to sink the emotional putt.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Getting cuffed for murder in the middle of your vows? Not quite the fairytale ending Georgia (Brianne Howey) had in mind. Season 3 throws the Millers into chaos: Georgia’s skeletons are out of the closet, and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is rethinking just how far she's willing to go for her mom.

With Georgia’s trial looming, tensions are sky-high and the family’s future hangs in the balance. Ginny’s growing up fast, and it’s messy, painful, and anything but simple. Hold on tight, Peaches — this season is an emotional rollercoaster.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Resident Alien’ season 4 (Syfy/USA)

OFFICIAL TRAILER | Resident Alien Season 4 | Resident Alien | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

The beloved sci-fi comedy is back with fresh chaos. Harry (Alan Tudyk) has returned to Earth post-alien-prison break, but there’s a twist: he’s now human … or at least trying to pass as one.

Complicating things? A crafty shape-shifter masquerading as Harry and stirring up trouble in the already quirky town of Patience, Colorado. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv are knee-deep in strange goings-on and dead-set on cracking the latest bizarre cases. Let the weirdness resume.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, June 6 at 11 p.m. ET on Syfy or USA (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Tires’ season 2 (Netflix)

Tires: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Shane Gillis’ offbeat comedy returns, still barely holding it together, which is exactly its charm. In season 2, Will (Steven Gerben) and Shane (Gillis) are riding the wave of their sorta-successful tire hustle, trying to build an empire … or at least not burn it all down.

Enter Shane’s wild-card dad (Thomas Haden Church), a Vince Vaughn cameo and Will teetering on the edge of a full-blown meltdown. There’s HR trouble, a painfully cringey romance and plenty of chaos to go around. The wheels may be loose, but the ride’s somehow even funnier.

All 12 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The 78th Annual Tony Awards’ (CBS)

Here are the biggest 2025 Tony Awards nominees - YouTube Watch On

The lights are bright, the curtain’s up, and Broadway takes center stage at the 78th annual Tony Awards. Hosted by Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, this year’s celebration spotlights standout shows like "Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her," "John Proctor Is the Villain," "Oh, Mary!," "Romeo + Juliet "and "Sunset Boulevard."

But the night’s biggest showstopper? A 10th anniversary reunion from the original "Hamilton" cast—yes, the room where it happens is happening again.

Special premieres Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal’ (Netflix)

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Shaq’s trading dunks for deals in this new docuseries, which tracks the Hall of Famer’s latest power move: taking over as President of Reebok Basketball. He’s teaming up with Allen Iverson to revive the brand, and they’re not just talking throwbacks — they’re locking in rising stars like Angel Reese and setting their sights on a full-court comeback.

It’s part boardroom playbook, part trip down memory lane, and all about the grind. From Boston to beyond, Shaq’s still running the game, just in a different jersey.

All 6 episodes streaming on Netflix

‘Love Island’ season 7 (Peacock)

Love Island USA Season 7 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Crank the heat to full blast: "Love Island" is back, and the villa’s filling up fast with fresh singles ready to stir the pot. Ariana Madix returns as host, dishing out no-nonsense advice and just the right amount of sass.

This season’s lineup? Pure drama bait, with heartbreak survivor Yulissa and cocky charmer Austin already turning heads. Expect flirty games, fiery blowups and maybe even a few real connections in the chaos. It’s going to be one steamy, messy summer.

Episode 1 streaming now on Peacock

New movies

‘Sinners’ (PVOD)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Coogler’s completely original vampire tale hits like a shot of moonshine. The director

turns the Mississippi Delta into a blood-soaked blues opera, where Michael B. Jordan plays not one but two bootlegging brothers trying to outrun their sins. It’s 1932, and twins Smoke and Stack are back home to open a music haven, only to find something far more dangerous than Jim Crow lurking in the shadows.

“Sinners” is part horror, part Southern fable and part fever dream — unlike anything I’ve seen in a while. Yeah, it’s a vampire movie, but also a celebration of Black resistance, joy and survival.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon and Apple

‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ (Hulu)

Predator: Killer of Killers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Predator: Killer of Killers” is what happens when you feed the franchise creatine and throw it across three centuries. Directed by Prey’s Dan Trachtenberg, the animated anthology film pits a Viking warrior mom, a ninja and a hotshot WWII pilot against everyone’s favorite intergalactic trophy hunter.

The animation is bold, the action is relentless and the kills are extremely savage (because Predators really don’t care what century it is). Fans of the franchise are sure to enjoy “Killer of Killers” ahead of the release of “Badlands” this fall.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Straw’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s STRAW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry’s new thriller stars Taraji P. Henson as a single mom who can’t seem to catch a break. Janiyah is just trying to cash a check at the bank so she can buy her sick daughter’s medicine — except everything that can go wrong does and suddenly she’s in a full-on hostage situation.

“Straw’s” story of a desperate parent who’s one crisis away from losing everything feels particularly timely. Henson looks to give a fiery performance, and she’s joined by a cast including Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor and Sinbad.

Streaming now on Netflix