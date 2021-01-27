Super Bowl 2021 halftime show: How to watch and who's performing

2021 Super Bowl halftime show details The Super Bowl halftime show live stream will air on CBS, midway through Super Bowl LV.

The big game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 7.

Get ready to watch the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show online. Super Bowl 55 is just around the corner, which means the star-studded halftime show is almost here to dazzle us with thumping music and "Blinding Lights."

Yes, the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show is headlined by The Weeknd. The Canadian singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is a multiple Grammy Award winner whose song "Blinding Lights" dominated the charts last year.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show has featured some of music's biggest names. Last year's performers were Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who brought down the house with their energetic, Latinx-infused pop extravaganza.

Now, it's The Weeknd's turn. "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," said Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, whose Roc Nation is co-executive producing the show for the second time.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 halftime show online with a VPN

If you've left your bubble and found yourself somewhere your normal streaming service doesn't work — don't worry!. You can still watch the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show with the best VPN , which helps you access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the Super Bowl from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in the US

For Americans, the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show is airing on CBS, which is included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

Super Bowl 55 is taking place on Sunday, Feb. 7, with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

There's no set time for the halftime show; it should occur roughly 90 minutes after kickoff, or about 8 p.m. ET.

CBS is also available on CBS All Access, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, but Hulu's dropped a lot of CBS affiliates lately, so it's not a guarantee.

Throughout the season, Fubo has had all the channels football fans needed: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show for free

You can watch the Super Bowl for free with one of our best TV antenna picks, or pick up CBS on the site locast.org if you live in one of 26 markets.

The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Super Bowl live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show in the UK (for free!)

Anyone located within the UK can watch a free Super Bowl 55 live stream and the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show on the BBC. Just log into the free BBC iPlayer with your UK TV license. And the BBC's live stream cuts out all ads.

The game will start around 11:30 p.m. GMT.

UK residents stuck outside the region can use a VPN, as detailed above, to log in just like they were back home.

Sky Sports will also carry Super Bowl 2021 live streams, available with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show in Canada

The Weeknd's fellow Canadians can watch the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show with DAZN. Check out the streaming service with a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

DAZN is available on web browsers, iOS and Android, as well as the major streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4. Apple TV and Chromecast.

But say you don't want to spend CA$20 to watch Super Bowl 2021? We expect TSN and CTV to carry the Super Bowl as well.

Super Bowl 2021 halftime show set list

What will The Weeknd sing during the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show? His set list is top-secret but it's a safe bet that we'll hear his megahit 2020 single "Blinding Lights." He's also likely to include a snippet or two from the other tracks on the album After Hours, like "Save Your Tears" and "In Your Eyes."

And since most Super Bowl halftime performers bring back some of their old hits, The Weekend may drop in the massively popular "Can't Feel My Face."

Super Bowl 2021 halftime show guest performers

The Weeknd is headlining the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, but we expect a few guest performers as well. Some of his recent collaborators include Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Doja Cat and Kenny G. A bit of sax at the Super Bowl ... why not?

Super Bowl halftime shows of the past

The Super Bowl halftime show reliably attracts top artists. Here's a look at the performers from the last 20 years:

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2019: Maroon 5 with Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake with the Tennessee Kids

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay with Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson

2015: Katy Perry with Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyoncé with Destiny's Child

2012: Madonna with LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green

2011: The Black Eyed Peas with Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2007: Prince

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Jessica Simpson and Kid Rock

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002: U2

2001: Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

2000: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton