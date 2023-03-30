Succession season 4 episode 2 release date and time: How to watch on HBO and HBO Max

With Shiv having pushed Tom out of their marriage, Succession season 4 episode 2 arrives with the latter needing to figure out how to cement his place in the Waystar Royco pyramid.

Succession season 4 episode 2 date, time U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 2 airs on Sunday (April 2) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits HBO Max (opens in new tab).

U.K. release date: Monday (April 3) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (April 3) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

After a delicious opener filled with Succession's standard insults and withering one-liners, we slice into the next of the final 10 episodes, which is titled "Rehearsal." As to why it has that title? Check out the official description from HBO:

After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan’s playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom… and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL.

Yes, we're going to experience Connor's rehearsal dinner. From Logan's worst birthday ever to the first gathering for his farcical candidate son's wedding? You're spoiling us, Jesse Armstong.

As for what else to expect, as we noted in our Succession season 4 premiere recap, it feels like Roman's being set up as a possible defector. He didn't want to go against Logan (who is going to ask for his help with the Mattson deal), and wanted to stick with The Hundred instead. While the latter was clearly going to fail faster than you can say "Semafor," it's clear that he might feel like he's being ignored.

Here's the trailer for the rest of the fourth and final season of Succession, the best HBO Max show currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 online in the U.S..

Succession season 4 episode 2 arrives Sunday (April 2) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on HBO Max at that time, which you can watch here (opens in new tab).

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 online in the UK

Succession season 4 episode 2 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday (April 3).

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 2 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 2) on Crave's HBO channel.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (April 3) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Succession season 4 episode schedule

Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.

Succession season 4 episode 1: Mar. 26

Succession season 4 episode 2: April 2

Succession season 4 episode 3: April 9

Succession season 4 episode 4: April 16

Succession season 4 episode 5: April 23

Succession season 4 episode 6: May 7

Succession season 4 episode 7: May 14

Succession season 4 episode 8: May 21

Succession season 4 episode 9: May 28

Succession season 4 episode 10: June 4

