Samsung TVs just got 7 free TV channels — here's what you can watch

Yes, even Samsung competes in the free TV channels market. The rising world of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) is heating up, and now as Roku adds more new free TV channels and rival Pluto TV as well, Samsung is bolstering its lineup in Samsung TV Plus — with seven newly announced channels coming this month.

The content ranges from a comedy network from Kevin Hart himself to music channels, a network for horror movies and shows and more local programming (which we're counting as one channel, since it's region-based). And if you bought a Samsung TV in the last seven years (all of the best Samsung TVs qualify) you'll likely get these channels for free.

The biggest names on the marquee come from Kevin Hart, as the LOL! Network he founded offers Samsung users comedy from the likes of Keke Palmer (Nope, Hustlers), Nick Cannon and Blake Griffin. Yes, the NBA star. He's pursuing a career in standup, if you haven't heard.

Personally, if I had a Samsung TV (alas I went with the LG C2 OLED), I'd be looking into Horror 24/7. While this channel doesn't bear a novel name, it will offer a mix of movies and TV shows. But don't waste time, it's a limited-run channel that won't be around forever.

As for local news, Samsung's adding ABC7 Bay Area and ABC 13 Houston, as well as coastal Telemundo stations for California and Florida. Need more? Plex just added 13 free movies.

Since the likes of Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Freevee and Tubi can be accessed on a wide range of devices, Samsung's hardware specific offerings do help it stand out — and try and provide a reason to opt for a smart TV over one of the best streaming devices.

New free TV channels on Samsung TV Plus in March 2023

How to watch Samsung TV Plus

You can find Samsung TV Plus on almost all Samsung TVs made between 2016 and 2023 — it's also available on Samsung mobile devices. You can even stream Samsung TV Plus on select Samsung Family Hub Plus refrigerators.

