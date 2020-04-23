Stunning iPhone 12 Pro design makes the iPhone SE look boring

As more iPhone 12 leaks surface with design details about Apple’s upcoming flagship phones, we’re seeing more and more designs based on those leaks. And now there’s a fresh set of renders that bring all the rumors to life.

Created by sveteapple, these new renders show what the iPhone 12 Pro could look like via 3D visualizations. Think flat edges, a smaller notch and a slimmer design. With such a sleek look, you might think twice about picking up the iPhone SE 2020 and its big bezels, despite its very low $399 price.

The first thing you notice about this iPhone 12 Pro design is that the rounded sides are gone, replaced with flat edges that are inspired by the iPad Pro 2020. Several sources have confirmed this iPad-like aesthetic, and it gives Apple’s flagship a more futuristic vibe.

(Image credit: svet apple)

The renders show Apple using the same materials as before, with stainless steel sides and a frosted glass back, but doing away with the curve makes the steel band pop more.

Svetapple says that the new iPhone 12 Pro will be thinner by one millimeter, and the design certainly looks sleeker than the iPhone 11 Pro. The site claims that Apple will need to redesign its battery if it wants to maintain the capacity and that the SIM card position could change.

In terms of color options, we've heard that Apple is working on a dark blue iPhone 12, but there are other hues in the mix here. There's an olive green color, white and gray as well.

(Image credit: svetapple)

We’ve already seen several reports that the notch is shrinking on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, so this design provides a sneak peek. The notch is definitely not as wide as the notch on the iPhone 11 Pro series, so hopefully it will be less distracting this time around. How will Apple do this? By supposedly moving the speaker to the top of the frame.

Another big change here is the quad-camera array on the back of the phone. The fourth lens isn’t taking photos, though; it’s a LiDAR scanner that is rumored to be coming to both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similar to the iPad Pro 2020, the LiDAR scanner would work with a new wave of augmented reality apps with much better depth sensing at a greater distance.

(Image credit: svetapple)

In this case, the LiDAR scanner is located in the bottom right corner of the camera bump, and the True Tone flash moves to the center of the array. The rumor is that the iPhone Pro will offer a larger and sharper sensor this time around, possibly going up to 64 megapixels for the main wide-angle lens.

The folks at Svelteapple say they are 80% certain that we’re looking at the real deal here for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. After using the same design language for three years dating back to the iPhone X, this would be a most welcome change.