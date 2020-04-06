iPhone 12 LiDAR camera leaked, but there's a catch

The iPhone 12 's new depth-sensing camera has been leaked from what looks like internal design illustrations. However, the leak is older than you might think, and may not represent the phone we actually get.

Twitter user choco_bit made the following post, tagging three popular Apple news sites (including AppleInsider ) on this image of a quad-camera module that looks a lot like the one on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max . The fourth sensor looks a little different, since it's the depth-sensing LiDAR sensor, not designed for taking pictures but for accurately measuring depth for the benefit of more accurate photo effects and more immersive AR applications.

@appleinsider @MacRumors @9to5mac you guys excited about iPhone 12Pro and 12ProMax with Lidar? pic.twitter.com/CQaQcb6hQ5April 5, 2020

Previous rumors, such as those from Ming-Chi Kuo , Fast Company and within the code for iOS 14 , have all supported the idea that Apple will be adding a fourth, depth-sensing camera on the iPhone 12, likely to the Pro versions rather than the whole lineup.

Various unofficial designs have assumed this too, with many putting the rear cameras in a square pattern rather than the current triangle in order to fit the sensors in the roughly the same-sized camera bump.

These have taken on additional credibility since Apple launched the latest generation of iPad Pro , which features a LiDAR sensor in a rear camera module design that looks a lot like this one. It would come as little surprise if Apple did reveal another LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12. But as this is supposedly a leak rather than a rumor or analyst's prediction, this is the best confirmation we've got that Apple could be introducing this feature.

However, this leak isn't all that it seems. While choco_bit has some credibility as an ex-Apple Authorized Service Partner, the image they linked isn't one they've found themselves. As pointed out by Twitter user EverythingApplePro , the image used by the original tweet was first seen a week ago in a ConceptsiPhone Instagram post, but without the watermark.

iPhone 12 Pro leaked on iOS 14 leaked files. . #iphone #iphone12 #iphone12pro #ios14 #iphone12promax CONCEPTSIPHONE A photo posted by @conceptsiphone on Mar 28, 2020 at 2:23pm PDT

User DongleBookPro , who claims to work in one of Foxconn's Chinese factories where Apple products are made, then weighed in on EverythingApplePro's post, saying that while this design does match some EVT (engineering validation test) models, there are still two months to go before the design is finalized. This means that while this image may be accurate to the current iPhone 12, and the LiDAR sensor will in all likelihood be appearing on the phone, the version we'll actually get could still look different.

Accurate to some early EVT units, could change as we are still ~2 months out from seeing final deviceApril 6, 2020

We've also heard rumors of other iPhone 12 camera upgrades, including a much larger 64MP main sensor, and the expansion of Night Mode to the ultrawide and telephoto cameras .