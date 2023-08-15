Spain vs Sweden live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final free online

First-time Women’s World Cup semi-finalists meet perennial semi-finalists at Eden Park on Tuesday, with the Spain vs Sweden live stream setting up a confrontation of philosophies at the extreme ends of the soccer spectrum. Whereas death by a thousand cuts is La Roja's preferred method, the Blagult have gone all-in on set-pieces — watch the game from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Spain's intricate passing patterns have drawn comparisons with the men's golden generation, yet on paper, this looks as if it may be a better matchup for Sweden. Peter Gerhardsson's side has already taken a comically oversized Bahco hammer to two technically-minded teams in the same mould as La Roja, backing up their 5-0 obliteration of Italy with a smothering 2-1 victory over trophy favorites Japan, who themselves hammered Spain 4-0.

Both games were complete physical mismatches, which means that Spain are either going to have to execute their usual game plan to perfection or find a way to reinforce their silk with steel. Despite averaging more than 70% possession through the tournament, they've conceded six goals, and their recent clash with the Netherlands could be instructive.

It was about as one-sided a game as we’ve seen in the knockouts, but while Jorge Vilda's team squandered a host of openings, their opponents bundled through La Roja’s rearguard almost every time they ventured beyond the halfway line. Eight of Sweden's 11 goals having come from corners or free-kicks, and they're going to play for as many set-pieces as possible. That almost certainly means going long, going high and going physical.

The Spain vs Sweden live stream is a must-watch. We’ll show you how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free down below.

Spain vs Sweden live streams by country

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Spain vs Sweden for FREE on the 7Plus streaming platform.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Spain vs Sweden live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan, from $40 a month, comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream on TSN, the home of the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

The game is also being shown on CTV.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN or CTV, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Spain vs Sweden live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Spain vs Sweden live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Spain vs Sweden live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Spain vs Sweden live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.