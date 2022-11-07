Should you buy a mattress on Black Friday? We reveal all

Mattresses are big ticket items that see regular discounts all year round, but Black Friday mattress deals are worth shopping if you want a new bed at its absolute lowest price of the year. Why is Black Friday the best time to buy a mattress, and do you have to wait until the big day itself to take advantage of these bargains?

Calling upon my years of experience as a sleep tester and deal hunter, I answer some of the burning questions you may have when it comes to scoring a Black Friday deal on a new bed. Here's some good news: you won't have to wait until November 25 as we're seeing some incredible early Black Friday mattress deals already. You can scroll down for a roundup of the most noteworthy offers we've spotted so far.

Inflation has driven costs up across the industry. It's unlikely we'll see many historic all-time lows on the best mattresses during this year's sales, but brands will still be offering aggressive discounts in an attempt to win your business. We'll be sharing the best mattress sales in the lead-up to Black Friday; expect a deluge of them to appear around mid-November. Now to answer your Black Friday mattress shopping questions...

Why buy from Black Friday mattress sales? If you're angling to score the absolute lowest price on a brand new bed this year, you're most likely to find it during Black Friday mattress sales. Plus, many brands will sweeten those deals by bundling free gifts with purchase such as pillows, mattress protectors, and/or premium bedding sets.

What makes Black Friday mattress sales worth it?

Mattress sales happen all year round, peaking during major holidays. The mattress markdowns you see on Black Friday may match those you see over Labor Day, July 4th, or Memorial Day. So what sets Black Friday deals apart from the rest?

It all comes down to the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP. Most mattress brands alter their MSRPs throughout the year, even if discounts otherwise remain static. Manufacturers hike prices to their highest of the year during summertime and subsequently drop them to their lowest in November. In other words, a 50% off mattress sale during July 4th weekend could yield higher prices than a slightly lesser percent-off discount over Black Friday.

This is why we stress looking beyond the sale banners and marketing jargon when it comes to mattress shopping. Of course, tracking prices throughout the course of a few months or a year isn't feasible when you need a new bed ASAP. Fortunately, our expert team of deal hunters is transparent when sharing details of any mattress sale – Black Friday or otherwise.

When do Black Friday mattress deals start?

Black Friday falls on November 25, but that hasn't stopped a number of mattress brands from kicking off their holiday sales right now. We usually see a plethora of deals emerge in mid-November, but the first week of the month has already been chock-full of flash sales and special discounts. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday to save big on a new mattress, you won't have to.

Here are three of the most noteworthy early Black Friday mattress sales we've seen so far. Most of these offers are billed as limited-time flash sales and may not be live right now, but there's a possibility they'll reappear before Black Friday:

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Flash Sale: 33% off sitewide, mattresses from $359 (opens in new tab)

This is the largest percent-off discount we've seen from Nectar, which last took 25% off during a flash sale in May. It culminates in an all-time low on its flagship Nectar Memory Foam mattress, now $359 for a twin (was $599) or $669 for a queen (was $999). You won't get the free bedding that's typically included during Nectar mattress sales (opens in new tab), but the money you save can go towards the best bedding deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 2. Amerisleep Black Friday sale: $450 off all mattresses with code AS450

(opens in new tab)Award-winning bed brand Amerisleep was one of the first brands to launch its Black Friday sale already, and there's no 'early access' in the same, so this looks like it could be the pricing that runs right through to Cyber Monday. With this offer, you can get $450 off any size of any mattresses, which equals an especially good discount on smaller sizes. There are 3 mattresses in the range, all hybrids, covering different sleep feels – the AS2 is the cheapest and firmest, the AS5 is the softest and most luxurious, and the AS3 sits somewhere in the middle, with a sleep feel that should suit most people.

(opens in new tab) 2. DreamCloud Flash Sale: 25% off sitewide + up to $499 in freebies (opens in new tab)

Here's another stellar early Black Friday mattress sale from DreamCloud. This 25% off sitewide discount knocks a queen-size DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress to $899, which is $100 less than its perpetual sale price of $999. Add up to $499 in freebies and you have a screaming deal on one of the best mattresses for back pain (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 3. Big Fig Black Friday Preview: $400 off with code FRIYAY (opens in new tab)

Big Fig's Black Friday sale is effectively live. This matches the largest dollar-off discount we've seen from this brand, which designs beds to support larger weight capacities. Its flagship Big Fig hybrid mattress is now $1,399 for a queen after discount (was $1,799), which ties the lowest price we've seen for it all year.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy a mattress?

Cyber Monday mattress deals are often rollovers from Black Friday, which makes it another opportunity to bring home a new bed at its lowest price of the year. However, it's not unheard of for a mattress brand to unveil a Cyber Monday sale that's even better than its Black Friday offer. Purple has been known to cut another $50 to $100 off its Black Friday sale prices for Cyber Monday.

Waiting until Cyber Monday to buy a new mattress does come with a risk, however. The hottest deals tend to sell out quickly and end up on backorder, which means you may need to wait awhile for your bed to arrive – especially in light of ongoing supply chain issues.

Black Friday mattress sales: quick tips

Before you dive head first into this year's Black Friday mattress deals, keep these shopping tips in mind to ensure you're getting what you need at the best price:

1. Know what type of mattress you need

Buying a mattress at a super low price will be a waste of money if it's not the right fit for your body type or preferences. Take stock of what you need to sleep comfortably and narrow your search to three to five mattresses that match your criteria.

You'll want to peruse sales for the best mattresses for side sleepers if you primarily lay on your side. Meanwhile, check out deals for the best organic mattresses if you want a hypoallergenic and eco-friendly option.

2. A mattress trial is a must

You should be able to test your new bed at home before making a full commitment to it. Fortunately, mattress trials are standard among leading sleep brands. The average length is 100 nights, but some companies grant a full year's trial – perfect for testing your mattress across all seasons.

If you're not satisfied with your new mattress, you can return it before your trial ends for a full refund. But make sure to read the terms of your trial carefully. Brands typically enforce a 30-night minimum to allow your body plenty of time to adjust to a new mattress. There's also the possibility you'll need to pay a returns fee, although this is rare.

3. Check out the user reviews

Most online mattress vendors make it easy to browse reviews from verified shoppers. Many sites allow you to filter by a number of variables so you can read accounts from sleepers with needs similar to yours. User reviews will also help you gauge a brand's quality of customer service, especially when it comes to handling concerns from unsatisfied buyers.

Make sure to broaden your perspective and don't just stick to the glowing 5-star reviews or incendiary 1-star rants. Most people's experiences will be somewhere in the middle (2-, 3-, and 4-star reviews).