Shining Girls release date and time — when you can watch

Mark all of your calendars, as the Shining Girls release date is almost here — and this reality-bending show looks to break all the rules about how time functions. Oh, and yes, folks, Apple's pulled Elizabeth Moss away from Hulu, as the The Handmaid's Tale is starring in this anticipated adaptation of Lauren Beukes critically-acclaimed novel.

In Shining Girls, Moss stars as Kirby Mazrachi, who is suffering from the traumas of a brutal attack six years ago. That attack was so troubling that it's left her in a state where she perceives reality as constantly changing, as if she's time traveling without any intent to do so.

But then, Mazrachi discovers a recent murder with similarities to her own cold case. With the help of reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), Kirby may finally put her traumas to rest — and prevent other attacks as well.

Jamie Bell co-stars as a man who Mazrachi sees and believes is her attacker. Moss stars, directs and executive produces the film. Leonardo DiCaprio is a co-executive producer.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Shining Girls online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

When does Shining Girls come out?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Shining Girls debuts on Apple TV Plus on Friday (April 29) at 3 a.m ET, with its first three episodes released at the same time. The eight-episode season will unfurl with one new episode on each of the following Fridays.

Just one note from when we watched Severance: sometimes, new episodes of Apple TV Plus shows debut earlier than scheduled. We noticed the Severance finale drop at 9 p.m. ET on the night before its scheduled debut.

How to watch Shining Girls for free online

You can taste Shining Girls for free, provided you've not signed up for Apple's streaming service before. That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. You could even watch the entire season for free, if you're able to wait until the week of the finale.

You can watch Shining Girls for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features excellent originals such as The Afterparty, Severance and Pachinko.

Shining Girls trailers

The official Shining Girls trailer shows Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss) shifting from look to look (and actually from era to era), and that an ominous man (Jamie Bell) opens a window, looking on. Mazrachi's mental state is suffering from a trauma that took place six years ago. But a new series of cases are giving her hope for a resolution.

The below teaser trailer for Shining Girls introduced Kirby's time-shifting dilemma. Her reality is under fire, and she's struggling to catch the man who ruined everything she had.

Shining Girls episodes

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There are eight episodes of Shining Girls, and Apple TV Plus is releasing the first three together. Then, the rest come one at a time on the following Fridays.

Shining Girls episode 1: April 29

Shining Girls episode 2: April 29

Shining Girls episode 3: April 29

Shining Girls episode 4: May 6

Shining Girls episode 5: May 13

Shining Girls episode 6: May 20

Shining Girls episode 7: May 27

Shining Girls episode 8: June 3

How to watch Shining Girls from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Shining Girls and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.