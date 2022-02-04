Senegal vs Egypt live stream — how to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final online

The Senegal vs Egypt live stream will bring to a close the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. The winning team will lift the golden trophy and go down in the history books as legends. AFCON has always been a fairly open tournament, renowned for upsets, so this final really is anybody's game.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream, date, time, channels The Senegal vs Egypt live stream takes place Sunday, February 6

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BBC iPlayer or Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on beIN Sport via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

For the neutral, the Senegal vs Egypt live stream is a tantalizing fixture because it's also a showdown between two of the Premier League’s biggest stars. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah are usually teammates for Liverpool, but for 90 minutes they will be fierce rivals. Both will be desperate to bring the trophy home for their nation and solidify their status as legends on the international stage.

Senegal have definitely had the more convincing run to the final. The West African side topped their group with two draws and a win and then cruised through the knockout stages, beating Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso. Senegal have scored nine goals and conceded just twice across the entire tournament. The side on paper looks the favorite.

Meanwhile, Egypt have certainly rode their luck on the way to the final. The side lost to Nigeria in their opening group stage match but then bounced back with victories against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan. They ultimately finished as runner ups in the group to Nigeria, who were knocked out by Tunisia in the Round of 16.

The knockout stages have seen Egypt twice progress via penalties, in the Round of 16 against Ivory Coast and in the Semi-final against Cameron. Plus, Egypt required extra time to beat Morocco in the Quater-final. Such a hard-earned path to the final does show the immense spirit and drive within this Egyptian side, and they will come into this final ready to go the distance.

Who will be lifting the trophy at the final whistle? Find out by watching a Senegal vs Egypt live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And if you fancy watching Mané and Salah in action for Liverpool, make sure to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Senegal vs Egypt live stream wherever you are

The Senegal vs Egypt live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

How to watch the Senegal vs Egypt live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S can watch the Senegal vs Egypt live stream on beIN Sports, as the broadcaster is the exclusive U.S. home of the AFCON 2021. If you're already a subscriber you can live stream the game via the beIN Sports Connect app.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. You will need to pay an extra $5 to add beIN Sports. Right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including BeIN Sports plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Senegal vs Egypt live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, and for an extra $5 you can add beIN Sports. Sling is currently offering a three-day three trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports and NBCSN.

How to watch the Senegal vs Egypt live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Senegal vs Egypt live stream on beIN Sports.

BeIN can be accessed through the majority of cable providers, but cord-cutters can opt instead for the standalone streaming service beIN Sports Connect.

A monthly subscription cost $14, or you can signup for a whole year at a discounted rate of $164. As you might expect, beIN Sports Connect has a dedicated app on iOS, Android as well as multiple Smart TV platforms.

Canadians stuck abroad that still watch to watch the Sengel vs Egypt live stream use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sengel vs Egypt live stream in the UK

Accessing the Sengel vs Egypt live stream in the U.K. is a breeze as the final will be broadcast live on BBC. The match will be shown on the recently relaunched BBC Three channel, with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm.

You can also stream the match via BBC iPlayer if you'd rather watch online. Just make sure you have a valid TV license, as one is required to access BBC content via broadcast or online stream.

Alternatively, Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the game, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sengel vs Egypt live stream via BBC or Sky by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sengel vs Egypt live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sengel vs Egypt live stream on beIN Sports, which has the rights to the entire AFCON 2021 tournament.

You might already have beIN as part of your cable package, but if not you can sign up for a standalone subscription which will cost you $19 per month, or $179 annually.

Alternatively, sports streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN as part of its package, and there's even a 14-day trial option so you can watch the Senegal vs Egypt game for free.

After the trial period, a basic Kayo Sports plan costs $25 a month. At the lowest tier, you can stream on two screens. Upgrade to a premium plan and you can simultaneously watch on up to three devices.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use Express VPN to watch all the action on your beIN account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sengel vs Egypt live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sengel vs Egypt live stream via beIN Sports. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their television package for an additional $31 per month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow this game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.