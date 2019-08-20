Galaxy Note 10 Plus Battery Life: 2 Hours Longer Than OnePlus 7 Pro

Update Aug. 20: Our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review is now live.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus has one of the biggest batteries ever in a Samsung phone at 4,300 mAh, but it also has one of the biggest displays ever in a Samsung phone at 6.8 inches. So what kind of endurance can you expect?

Based on our testing, this isn't the longest-lasting phone around, but the Note 10 Plus' runtime is good enough to land it on our list of the phones with the best battery life.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus Battery Life vs the Competition

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 11:46 Galaxy S10 5G 10:56 Galaxy S10 Plus 12:35 iPhone XS Max 10:38 OnePlus 7 Pro 9:41 Google Pixel 3 XL 9:30 LG G8 ThinQ 9:29

We ran the Tom's Guide Battery Test on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which consists of continuous we surfing over 4G LTE (T-Mobile's network) on 150 nits of screen brightness. And the Note 10 Plus lasted an impressive 11 hours and 46 minutes.

That result is about 1.5 hours longer than the average smartphone, which lasts 10:14. More important, the Note 10 Plus outlasts most of its direct competition. The OnePlus 7 Pro with is 4,000 mAh battery lasted only 9:31, while the iPhone XS Max endured for 10:38.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 Plus lated an even longer 12 hours and 35 minutes on our battery test. That phone has a smaller battery than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus (4,100 mAh) but also a smaller screen at 6.4 inches.

Samsung does sell another phone with a screen size that's nearly identical in the Galaxy S10 5G. That handset packs a 6.7-inch screen and an even bigger 4,500 mAh battery. On our battery test, the S10 5G lasted a good-but-not-great 10:56. However, this was on Verizon's 4G LTE network, which we've found drains phones faster than T-Mobile's network for some reason.

Head over to our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review to see other benchmark results, how the cameras stack up to the competition and early verdict.