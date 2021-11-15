San Marino vs England live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The San Marino vs England live stream should see England score a hatful of goals as they confirm their qualification for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

San Marino vs England live stream, date, time, channels The San Marino vs England live stream takes place today (Monday, November 15).

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus, or on TUDN via Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That's not being disingenuous to San Marino, either — the tiny country is currently ranked 210th and last by FIFA, making them officially the world soccer-playing nation in the world.

England, meanwhile, are ranked fifth and are fresh off the back of a 5-0 victory against Albania on Friday. Captain Harry Kane scored a hattrick in that game, and will be eager for a few more tonight as he closes in on Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals; Kane now has 44 and from only 66 games.

Elsewhere, manager Gareth Southgate has rested several players for what should be a formality. The likes of Kyle Walker and John Stones are on the subs bench, while Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling are among those left out entirely. But Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham will expect to have plenty of the ball against limited opposition, and there's a chance for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe to show what he's capable of.

Here's how they line up:

San Marino: Benedettini, Battistini, Fabbri, Rossi, Tomassini, Lunadei, Golinucci, Mularoni, D'Addario, Nanni, Hirsch

England: Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Coady, Mings, Saka, Phillips, Bellingham, Foden, Smith Rowe, Kane.

How many will England score? You can find out by watching the San Marino vs England live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the San Marino vs England live stream from anywhere

The San Marino vs England live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the San Marino vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the San Marino vs England live stream on ESPN Plus and TUDN. If you have ESPN+, you can stream the game through the ESPN Plus website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the San Marino vs England live stream for free by using a VPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the San Marino vs England live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the San Marino vs England live stream will be on ITV — which means it's totally free to watch. It also means you can watch online via the ITV Hub. The game kicks off at 7.45 p.m. GMT.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the San Marino vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the San Marino vs England live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the San Marino vs England live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for San Marino vs England and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the San Marino vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the San Marino vs England live stream on Sky Sport NZ or via BeIn Sports Connect if you have the Sky Sport package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the San Marino vs England live stream in Canada

Unfortunately, we've not been able to find anywhere that's showing the San Marino vs England live stream in Canada.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.