Samsung puzzle tweet just confirmed Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10

Samsung has all but confirmed its next Unpacked event is taking place on August 10. And it’s all thanks to a cryptic puzzle Samsung Mobile tweeted.

The company tweeted (opens in new tab) a trio of images, the first a mixture of numbers letters and symbols, the second a picture of colored dots, and the third with six colored dots under the caption “when will something greater arrive?”

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpackedJuly 18, 2022 See more

By matching letters, symbols and numbers to the colors and then using that knowledge to work out what the colored dots on the third image are referring to you get the numbers “081022.” It doesn't take a cryptographic genius to work out that’s a date and it’s referring to August 10, 2022; that just happened to correspond with previous leaks and tips that have the next Samsung Unpacked slated for August 10.

From there we can infer we’ll see the launch of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, as August last year was the launch month of Samsung's current foldable phones, so it makes sense for it to launch next-gen foldables a year on. This has been given further credence by fresh leaked renders of what is claimed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Don’t expect any revolutions in design with these foldables, as they’ll track with the aesthetic of their predecessors, just expect some refinements in the form of slimmer screen bezels, potentially a slimmer design and improvements to the hinges. And naturally, expect the new phones to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip and likely get a boost in camera performance; we hope the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets an improved under-display camera.

Alongside the foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has also been tipped, with the scope to bring in upgrades like a larger battery capacity and faster charging, as well as a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model. And the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have been cautiously tipped to be nearing launch; we’ve not heard a lot about this next-gen wireless earbuds, but Unpacked would be a good time for them to make their debut.

We’ll find out sooner than later, but in meantime check out our rundown on what you need to know about the Samsung Unpacked Event.