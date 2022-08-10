Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more

It’s Samsung Unpacked day. Samsung will soon reveal everything about its new devices for the latter half of 2022. We expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, plus possibly the Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. In all, it’s going to be an eventful day.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely steal the show. Rumors and leaks suggest a lot of improvements across the board, including camera and screen enhancements. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, looks to continue its predecessor’s legacy by offering a unique clamshell form factor that has a broader appeal — and hopefully the same affordable price tag as last year.

Unpacked kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Keep it locked here for all of the latest updates and last-minute leaks, then be sure to follow us through the whole event.

Samsung Unpacked: Devices to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 promises a slimmer and lighter design, a wider front display and more powerful 50MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung's more affordable flip phone is rumored to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip along with a tougher cover display and beefier battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The Galaxy Watch 5 series is tipped for a new temperature sensor, but the Watch 5 Pro could steal the show with a leaked 80 hours of battery life and more durable design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: The new Galaxy Buds could offer 24-bit audio support, according to leaks, along with a new purple color option and even sleeker design.