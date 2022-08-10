Live

Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more

All the big Samsung Unpacked news as it happens

Samsung Unpacked
(Image: © OnLeaks, OnLeaks/91Mobiles, Evan Blass)

It’s Samsung Unpacked day. Samsung will soon reveal everything about its new devices for the latter half of 2022. We expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, plus possibly the Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. In all, it’s going to be an eventful day.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely steal the show. Rumors and leaks suggest a lot of improvements across the board, including camera and screen enhancements. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, looks to continue its predecessor’s legacy by offering a unique clamshell form factor that has a broader appeal — and hopefully the same affordable price tag as last year.

Unpacked kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Keep it locked here for all of the latest updates and last-minute leaks, then be sure to follow us through the whole event.

Samsung Unpacked: Devices to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 promises a slimmer and lighter design, a wider front display and more powerful 50MP camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung's more affordable flip phone is rumored to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip along with a tougher cover display and beefier battery.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The Galaxy Watch 5 series is tipped for a new temperature sensor, but the Watch 5 Pro could steal the show with a leaked 80 hours of battery life and more durable design.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: The new Galaxy Buds could offer 24-bit audio support, according to leaks, along with a new purple color option and even sleeker design. 

Unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, partially open from the front and back

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

What about the Galaxy Z Flip 4? There’s a leak for that, too. Stand out specs include a 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 and a 425 pixel per inch density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Those are the same specs as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but from the images it looks like the bezels around the screen may be a little slimmer. 

The external display is expected to come in at 1.9 inches once again, with a resolution of 512 x 260. For durability, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus will apparently be used on the cover panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery is set to be a 3,700 mAh cell (up from 3,300 mAh on the Flip 3).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 dimensions

(Image credit: Amazon Netherlands)

So what do we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Well, thanks to lots of last-minute leaks, quite a lot. We fully expect the foldable to use a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor (say that five times fast) and we’ve heard a new 50MP main camera. But a leaked Amazon listing gave us some measurements, 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm (or 6.1 x 2.64 x x 0.62 inches) when folded (130.1mm or 5.1 inches wide when unfolded).

The front display for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed as 6.2 inches, which is the same as last year, but the aspect ratio is 23.1:9 (a bit wider than the Z Fold 3) and the main 7.6-inch display is 21.6:18. Both panels reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Good morning and welcome to Tom's Guide's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog. We'll be rounding up all of the last-minute leaks and rumors around the expected devices in the run-up to the event, and of course bringing you all the news once it starts.