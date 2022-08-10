Live
Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more
All the big Samsung Unpacked news as it happens
By Jordan Palmer published
It’s Samsung Unpacked day. Samsung will soon reveal everything about its new devices for the latter half of 2022. We expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, plus possibly the Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. In all, it’s going to be an eventful day.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely steal the show. Rumors and leaks suggest a lot of improvements across the board, including camera and screen enhancements. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, looks to continue its predecessor’s legacy by offering a unique clamshell form factor that has a broader appeal — and hopefully the same affordable price tag as last year.
Unpacked kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Keep it locked here for all of the latest updates and last-minute leaks, then be sure to follow us through the whole event.
Samsung Unpacked: Devices to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 promises a slimmer and lighter design, a wider front display and more powerful 50MP camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung's more affordable flip phone is rumored to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip along with a tougher cover display and beefier battery.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The Galaxy Watch 5 series is tipped for a new temperature sensor, but the Watch 5 Pro could steal the show with a leaked 80 hours of battery life and more durable design.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: The new Galaxy Buds could offer 24-bit audio support, according to leaks, along with a new purple color option and even sleeker design.
What about the Galaxy Z Flip 4? There’s a leak for that, too. Stand out specs include a 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 and a 425 pixel per inch density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Those are the same specs as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but from the images it looks like the bezels around the screen may be a little slimmer.
The external display is expected to come in at 1.9 inches once again, with a resolution of 512 x 260. For durability, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus will apparently be used on the cover panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery is set to be a 3,700 mAh cell (up from 3,300 mAh on the Flip 3).
So what do we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Well, thanks to lots of last-minute leaks, quite a lot. We fully expect the foldable to use a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor (say that five times fast) and we’ve heard a new 50MP main camera. But a leaked Amazon listing gave us some measurements, 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm (or 6.1 x 2.64 x x 0.62 inches) when folded (130.1mm or 5.1 inches wide when unfolded).
The front display for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed as 6.2 inches, which is the same as last year, but the aspect ratio is 23.1:9 (a bit wider than the Z Fold 3) and the main 7.6-inch display is 21.6:18. Both panels reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate.
Good morning and welcome to Tom's Guide's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog. We'll be rounding up all of the last-minute leaks and rumors around the expected devices in the run-up to the event, and of course bringing you all the news once it starts.
