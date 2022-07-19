Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 ‘official’ renders just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are tipped for an August 10 launch. But if that’s too long, these official-looking renders, published by Evan Blass (opens in new tab) and 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) and also MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), will hopefully satisfy your curiosity.

Looking at the Blass/91Mobiles renders, not much seems to have changed with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We weren’t expecting any big design changes though, so this isn’t a big surprise. There are apparently new wallpaper designs according to the renders, to differentiate the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and to match better with the new colors.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Evan Blass)

Speaking of those colors, this leak backs up the previously rumoured trio of options for the Z Fold 4. Those are black, beige and green.

These renders don't shed any light into new features for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, such as camera upgrades, but they do indicate Samsung has likely gone for evolution over revolution when it comes to foldable phone design.

It’s also difficult to see the changes rumoured for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the 91Mobiles/Blass renders since they’re only ones you would see from the back. However, the MySmartPrice image does show the larger external display we’re expecting. We can’t tell if the slimmer hinge, rumoured by other leakers and seemingly visible in previous renders, are in either of these latest posts though.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The colour choices for the Z Flip in both renders is again in line with previous claims. So it looks like these gray, lavender purple, gold/cream and light blue options will indeed be what we get when Samsung actually announces these new foldables.

That announcement should come at an impending Galaxy Unpacked event, which leakers have said will happen on August 10. There we should see if the other rumours we’ve heard match up with the official specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset tipped to power both foldables.