Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 just tipped for August 10 launch

The rumored date for Samsung Unpacked now seems to be confirmed. Prominent leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab) tweeted an image earlier today that looks to be unreleased press material for Samsung Unpacked with a date of August 10, 2022.

However, the most important detail is at the center of the image — a blurred Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 . The image seems to indicate that not only will Samsung Unpacked take place on August 10, but that the Flip 4 will be available for purchase as soon as it is revealed. We may also get a reveal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , but this tweet at least seems to confirm that the Flip 4 will debut at Samsung Unpacked.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4: What we already knew

There had already been some indication that we would be seeing Samsung’s foldable smartphones on August 10. Back in June, leaker Jon Prosser sent out a tweet claiming an August 10 announcement and preorder date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. These devices would then be available for purchase on August 26.

With multiple prominent leakers stating that Samsung Unpacked will occur on August 10, this information looks highly credible. While it is always possible for rumors to prove untrue, the combination of multiple sources and leaked marketing seem to all point to the schedule the Prosser laid out back in June.

Beyond this, there is still very little that we actually know, as Samsung is not confirming anything in advance of its Unpacked event. However, there are rumors indicating a price drop for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 compared to its previous generation. In particular, there are indications that the Fold 4 will get a 128GB model , which would offer Samsung an easy opportunity to lower the starting price for the Fold 4.

Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Beyond the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the other device that is hotly anticipated for Samsung Unpacked is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is coming up on a year old, and leakers such as Prosser have been suggesting that a new iteration will come at Samsung Unpacked.

Additionally, it seems increasingly likely that Samsung will unveil a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on August 10. This Pro model seems to largely be a design upgrade over the rumored Galaxy Watch 5, with a strong titanium and sapphire glass construction. These features suggest a watch that’s highly durable while maintaining a premium sporty appearance.

Aside from smartwatches, there is also a chance we will see a new iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2. It has been over a year since the original Buds Pro, so a new version would be a logical step for Samsung. We may get a new Samsung Galaxy Book, but unfortunately, there are no substantial rumors to go off of at this time regarding a new Samsung notebook.