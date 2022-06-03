Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak just tipped a major design upgrade

Get ready for a slimmer hinge on Samsung's foldable flip phone

An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, showing one partially open facing the camera, and the other mostly closed and placed in a tent-like position
(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

The hinge is the bane of all flip phones’ existence — for companies and consumers alike. Everyone wants a smaller, more durable hinge that doesn’t get in the way of flipping the phone shut or compromise the screen with a crease. According to prominent Samsung tipster IceUniverse, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is all set to get a slim hinge. 

According to IceUniverse’s tweet (opens in new tab), leaked cases show that the Flip 4 could have a narrow hinge. The design of the Flip 4 is reportedly going to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 — which was already one of the best foldable phones for those looking for something more compact. Now, Samsung could be reducing the size of its hinge mechanism on the Flip 4. 

There were similar rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 design as well, recently. 

The Flip 4 figures to be a very compact phone, with rumors pointing to a 6.7-inch FHD inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A full list of specs just leaked for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that hint at an upgrade in the battery life and processor.

Slimming down on the hinge could be a big selling point for Samsung. The hinge on the Flip 3 did cause some creases on the screen and we hope Samsung hinge mechanism on the Flip 4 fixes that while remaining as inconspicuous as possible. 

But it’s not all good news. It was rumored that the Flip 4 would be getting a slightly larger 2.1-inch outer display, compared to the Flip 3's 1.9-inch panel — but going by the looks of these leaked cases, that may not be true. This is slightly disappointing as a larger screen is something we would have liked to see on the outer shell of the phone. But hopefully the processor being upgraded to a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is a rumor that turns out to be true, making the new version really powerful.

Samsung could also be keeping a tight lip on a few key design upgrades for the Flip 4 — or at least that’s what we hope. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch in August alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.  

