Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak reveals every feature just before launch

Just before the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 debuts tomorrow, here's another huge two-part leak.

Thanks to Evan Blass, we're able to have a look at a series of videos, made by AT&T for new Galaxy Watch 3 owners. And we also get a look at the entire user manual, which explains the smartwatch's features and essential functions.

The watch comes in a choice of three colors, all with leather bands. One model will feature LTE compatibility, meaning you can make phone calls through the watch and connect to the internet independently. The other is a Bluetooth-only version that will require a connection to a smartphone to work fully.

If you take the LTE version, then you'll have access to AT&T's NumberSync feature, which lets you use your smartphone remotely via the watch, including streaming music and taking calls.

The thread of videos that follows this also explains how to use voicemail, navigate via the watch's rotating bezel, use Bixby Voice and gesture controls, the functions of the Samsung Health app, and tracking options for sleep and women's health. It also details the Galaxy Watch 3's fall detection function.

There are also more mundane instructional videos too, which show how to charge the watch, customize its home screen, remove and attach its wristband and reset the device.

Blass also has what looks to be the entire user manual for the Galaxy Watch 3 on his subscriber-only Patreon, some screenshots of which you can see below. These detail the Galaxy Watch 3's features, such as its GPS antenna and an atmospheric pressure sensor.

The physical features of the watch also include its unique navigational bezel and sensors for light and heart rate, along with more common features like a speaker, a microphone, a touchscreen and dual-button navigation.

The watch will also work with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare function, letting you charge it from the back of a Samsung smartphone. This could be a neat feature if you suddenly find your Watch 3 is without charge and you're already on your way to the gym,

Within the manual, there's proof of many returning functions for Samsung's latest wearables OS, Tizen OS 5.5. They're not headlining features, but being able to manage connections and sound, change a watch face design, or begin voice recording among other things are still important smartwatch functions.

There's also PowerPoint control and Microsoft Outlook integration. The second is more notable since it's not Samsung's own email app, a decision that marks an increasingly close alliance between the two companies. So the Watch 3 looks set to aid productivity tasks as well as track fitness and serve up useful day-to-day notifications.

It may feel unnecessary after reading all these leaks, but you can watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Watch 3 officially on August 5 during its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. If you need more motivation to tune in, this will also be the first time we get to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as well.